Lucas and Brewer fight out National Senior Matchplay

After a record number of entries the 2024 National Senior Matchplay at Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf Club came down to a battle between debutant Michael Lucas and the experienced Ken Brewer. DARRYL HEARSCH reports.

This year we had a record number of entries into the 32 man field with over 40 players wanting to play.

We welcomed several new players into the matchplay field. These players were David Pretyman (TAS), Michael Lucas (WA), Anthony Baker (QLD), Michael Hofmeier (QLD) Grahame Hourn (QLD), Paul Prendergast (QLD) and Jason Thompson (QLD). The field this year was one of the strongest every assembled in which 14 players were under a handicap of 1 of which 8 players were on plus handicaps.

As usual the West Course was in great condition and this year we varied the tees on all 6 rounds which was well received by all players. The weather was typical for this time of the year, blue skies on all 4 days, chilly to start the day but after a few holes the jumpers were off.

As is usual for this event Tweed Heads bent over backwards in hosting the event which now is in its 8 consecutive year and all concerned from the GM Nicole, to the F&B Team, the Green staff and Prostaff all are to be commended.

During the event there was a lot of outstanding golf played but two players stood out from the rest with their consistency over the event and this was our two finalist, Michael Lucas (WA) and Ken Brewer (NSW). Ken is in the top 15 of senior male golfers in the world at present based on the world ranking system. Another Australian senior player, James Lavender (VIC) is currently ranked No. 1 senior male golfer in the world.

This years field had 10 players in the current Australian Senior order of merit which included 3 in the top 5.

The final between Ken Brewer and Mike Lucas was a masterclass of shot making from tee to green. Mike Lucas was on song with the putter rolling in 4 birdies and 1 bogey to edge out Ken 4/3 who could not get the putter working to the same standard as Mike did. It was Mikes first time at the matchplay and he will be keen to defend his title next year.