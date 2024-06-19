100 and counting Australian golf clubs sign on to R&A Women in Golf charter

The number of Australian golf clubs to become signatories of The R&A Women in Golf Charter, fostering change and promoting equal opportunities for women, girls, and families, has officially hit the 100 mark.

Pacific Golf Club in Brisbane, the milestone setting club, hosted a special ceremony on Tuesday to recognise the achievement with CEO of Golf Australia James Sutherland and the R&A’s Director – Golf Education Jackie Davidson, among the guests.

Clubs across Australia have pledged their allegiance to the Charter, which supports increased participation and leadership for women and girls in golf while also supporting the clubs to become the best version of themselves.

Australia’s first signatory came in 2021, with the 50th club officially committing to the Charter almost one year ago to the day.

Strength is in numbers and 100 is a milestone worth celebrating, as well as an extremely positive sign for Australian golf that its clubs are engaged with the concept and showing intent to change the industry for the better.

At the 100th signing ceremony, Jackie Davidson spoke of the encouraging uptake that has occurred globally, with more than 1,300 R&A Charter signatories around the world.

“I would like to acknowledge and thank Golf Australia for their continued commitment to the Women in Golf Charter. But also to the golf clubs who are the champions at the grass roots of the sport in Australia,” she said.

“Thank you for creating an inclusive environment that welcomes and encourages people to become lifelong golfers.

“The Women in Golf Charter has really galvanised the golf industry around a shared vision for golf and driven change.

“Since 2018 we have seen over 1,300 organisations in 75 countries, including Australia make their commitment to the Charter and the development of women and girls’ golf.

“We are already seeing the benefits of this in golf participation numbers around the world, a trend that The R&A and all signatories have a responsibility towards continuing.”

Launched six years ago, the Women in Golf Charter outlines that signatories will pledge to:

Develop and implement an internal strategy for enhancing gender balance at every level.

Establish senior management responsibility and accountability for gender balance and inclusion.

Strongly advocate for more women and girls playing and working in golf.

Work with key stakeholders to develop and embed a more inclusive culture.

Promote the Charter and the goal of encouraging more women and girls to play golf and work in golf.

Reflecting positively on the past three years and the new milestone number, Acting Head of Clubs and Facilities for Golf Australia, Megan Carr, noted the real change occurring in the clubs as the major takeaway, while knowing there will be more clubs to join the 100 in the near future.

“We had 50 as a guide when we first adopted the Charter, so to see that number double in the past year is extremely positive,” she said.

“While this milestone is worthy of recognition and celebration, the visible and tangible change that we have seen in Australian clubs and facilities off the back of signing this Charter is the real hero.”

While Pacific is the 100th traditional golf club to become a signatory, across the entire clubs and facilities network, which includes simulator centres, management companies and golf districts, Australia has a total of 105 signatories across all areas of golf, with the range of commitments particularly encouraging for Australian golf.

Signatories extend from the city centres to remote regional clubs, and include a variety from well-established golf clubs to new simulator centres.

In addition to the many clubs and facilities, Greenspace Management became the first off-course provider globally to become a signatory to the Charter late last year in a significant commitment by the group which manages four golf courses and four mini-golf facilities.

“Our country boasts numerous clubs and facilities that are fostering positive cultural change in the sport,” said Carr.

“This has led to increased participation and access for women and girls, aligning with our goal of future-proofing golf for all.”