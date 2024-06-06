Aussie golf fans can enter ticket ballot for The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush

The R&A has announced a ticket ballot for The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush will open from 1-31 July 2024 for fans to submit ticket applications, with the results being announced in stages during August and September.



The ballot approach ensures that all fans will have a fair opportunity to attend the Championship, which is taking place in Northern Ireland from 13-20 July 2025.



The ticket ballot is available exclusively to members of One Club, the free-to-join digital membership program presented by Mastercard, designed to bring golf fans closer to the game. Fans can sign up to One Club at any time and be among the first to be notified when the ticket ballot is open. They can also upgrade to One Club Advantage presented by Mastercard for an enhanced chance of success in the ticket ballot.



The Open is returning to Royal Portrush for the first time since 2019 when Irishman Shane Lowry lifted the famous Claret Jug to the delight of a jubilant home crowd. Tickets for the 2019 Championship sold out in record-breaking fashion and, at the time, set a record attendance for The Open outside of St Andrews with 237,750 fans attending throughout the week. It generated more than £100 million for the economy of Northern Ireland.

Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A, said, “The return of The Open to Royal Portrush in 2019 was a huge success and demonstrated the incredible passion that exists for golf throughout the island of Ireland. We are anticipating, yet again, record-breaking demand among fans to attend the Championship next year.



“The ticket ballot has proven to be the fairest and most equitable way of allocating tickets and so we are encouraging fans to register this July in order to secure their place at The Open and ensure that they are part of a true celebration of golf. We are looking forward to holding another historic Championship and welcoming them to Royal Portrush next year.”



2019 Champion Golfer Shane Lowry said, “I’m excited that The Open is returning to Royal Portrush. Becoming The Open Champion in 2019 was one of my career highlights to date and I am looking forward to playing the course again next summer. The atmosphere in 2019 was something that I will never forget and I’ve no doubt that it will be the same for The 153rd Open next year.”



Ticket prices for The 153rd Open will start from £100 for an adult on Championship Days and from £25 on Practice Days.



The R&A is fully committed to encouraging more children and young adults to attend The Open and free tickets will be available to children through the successful “Kids go Free” programme, while half-price youth tickets are available for 16-24-year-olds. These tickets must also be applied for using the ticket ballot.



A range of premium hospitality experiences are available to purchase now when fans can guarantee their place at the Championship in luxurious surroundings with a fully inclusive dining and drinks package. A Ticket Plus option is also available, offering fans an elevated experience in which they can enjoy The Open in a relaxed environment with access to a private bar and gourmet food trucks.



Visit TheOpen.com for further information or to register your interest in the ticket ballot.