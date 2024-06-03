Springwood Golf Club hosts Western Sydney Veterans Interclub competition

Springwood GC members revelled in the local conditions to dominate the teams event at the latest Western Sydney Veterans Golfers interclub challenge. REPORT BY NOEL HOPPE

Members of Springwood Golf Club made full use of playing on their own course last Friday with their best four stableford scores totalling a very impressive 159 points to take out the coveted team event ahead of Dunheved, Glenmore and Richmond golf clubs each with a creditable 154 points.

The Springwood side comprised Peter Filmer (44 points), Preggy Naicker (43), Jon Brownsell (36) and Chris Shorey (36).

While Springwood took the club team prize, Glenmore Heritage Valley dominated the 2-ball competitions with Bill Morris and Geoff Payne (51 points) finishing ahead of Eddie Chambers and Barry Rockcliffe (Dunheved, 49) in the men’s competition.

Glenmore were even more dominant in the medley event – winners Barbara and Keith Stradlee (47), and runners-up Juanita Robb and Dorothy Wilmington (44 on countback) all among their contingent.

There were a greater variety of clubs represented among the individual stableford prizewinners.

In the men’s competitions, A Grade was taken out by Peter Filmer (Springwood, 44 points) ahead of Paul Gibbs (Dunheved, 40). Bill Morris (Glenmore, 44) triumphed in B Grade ahead of Preggy Naicker (Springwood, 43). In C Grade Eddie Chamber (Dunheved, 45) had the best score of the day to finish ahead of Bob Sproule (Leonay, 39).

Richmond finished 1-2 in the ladies competition with Margaret Powell (40) edging out Leonie Manczak (38).

Most golfers would agree that scoring 6 stableford points on a hole is a rare event, indeed getting 5 points seldom occurs. Yet for the second WSRVGA interclub event in a row it has happened, this time among the ladies. Christine Hoppe (yes my partner) birdied a much shortened par 4 11th hole, and with 3 handicap shots her score was 3-a-6. And it could have been better, her third shot was a 5 cm putt from behind the hole.

The next event on the interclub calendar is set down for Penrith Golf Club on Tuesday July 23rd. Club delegates should receive the necessary information shortly.