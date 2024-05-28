Boulton’s early birdie burst sets up Busselton Legends win

By Tony Webeck.

An early burst of three birdies in Round 1 has paved the way for Victorian Mark Boulton to win the Busselton Legends Pro-Am by four strokes at Busselton Golf Club.

A new event on the PGA Legends Tour schedule, the Busselton layout 2.5 hours south of Perth presented a stern test for some of the best senior golfers in the country.

Boulton – a four-time winner in his rookie season in 2023 – was the only player to break par for the two rounds, his 36-hole total of 1-under putting him four strokes clear of Stuart Beament (72) with West Australians Brendan Chant (74) and Scott Barr (77) sharing third.

Boulton’s opening round of 3-under 69 was one of only two sub-par rounds for the tournament and was set up by a blistering start.

Beginning his first round from the third tee, Boulton made birdies at four, six and eight in a bogey-free round that would ultimately prove the difference.

“I didn’t see this one coming,” admitted Boulton, whose last win was at Coffs Harbour Golf Club last September.

“Been close on a couple of events this year, but yesterday felt good, played good.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Leading by two entering Round 2, Boulton’s game-plan centred around controlled aggression that would hopefully yield an improvement on his day one score.

A dropped shot at the par-4 seventh was an early step back but he responded with four straight pars.

A bogey at the par-3 12th was followed by a birdie at the par-5 13th and then a third bogey for the day at the par-4 14th.

A 2-over 74 was not how Boulton had hoped to close out the win but proved to be more than enough by day’s end.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“Today was a lot harder,” Boulton said the second round.

“Certainly a challenging course. Just a strong course right from the tee, those back blocks and right up to the green and on the greens.

“Very, very pleased that I could get the job done. Just hung in there, I guess.

“I slept pretty good last night. Sometimes you don’t, your mind wanders a little, but today I just came in trying to be not super aggressive, but try to find a better score today.

“But every round of golf one day to the next can be just a little different. And today was that.

“Wasn’t exactly I guess the finish result I wanted, but it was good enough.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Mark Boulton 69-74—143

2 Stuart Beament 75-72—147

T3 Brendan Chant 74-74—148

T3 Scott Barr 71-77—148

T3 Paul Powell 72-76—148

T6 Stephen Herbert 72-77—149

T6 David Wilson 74-75—149

NEXT UP

There is now a one-week break on the PGA Legends Tour leading into the $50,000 Vuksich & Borich Fiji Legends Golf Classic at Denarau Golf & Racquet Club.

STORY: TONY WEBECK | PGA OF AUSTRALIA