National Volunteer Week: The very heart of Aussie golf

There are many, many golf clubs – large and small – across Australia that simply couldn’t function without their volunteers.

So too many golf tournaments, from the big annual professional events to local junior, senior, vets and the hallowed Saturday comp that also wouldn’t happen without the volunteers in the starters shed, the volunteers out on the course lovingly tending their gardens, serving on the board or a myriad of other tasks.

Sometimes it might seem thankless to some volunteers, spending countless hours helping to organise a special tournament event, only to be criticised by some unthinking golfer who never pitches in.

Well this week it is National Volunteer Week, when the average club or even casual golfer can join with the big organisations – Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and the WPGA of Australasia – to just stop and say thanks, to say here’s cheers to the volunteers.

Golf Australia says across the summer of golf in Australia, 1600 volunteers made sure that the Australian touring professionals and elite amateurs have a well-run tournament at each and every stop around the country.

Also assisting at professional and elite amateur events were more than 50 Tournament Support Officials, helping with refereeing, registration, course setup, and more.

At clubs across Australia, there are 1732 registered Community Instructors, dedicated to helping more Australians play more golf, and almost 14,000 board members facilitating welcoming and inclusive golf facilities.

Golf Australia’s Head of Workforce Engagement, Claudia Marazita, this week thanked Australian volunteers for their contributions on and off the course to help make Australian golf even bigger and is excited for the relationships that have been built going forward.

“To have a total number of volunteers in Australian golf that exceeds 30,000 is both extremely reassuring and exciting,” she said.

“Without volunteers, our events, tournaments, and day-to-day golf at grassroots level would simply not be possible, so thank you to everyone who has made their contribution to our game.

“Volunteers are the backbone of Australian golf, and the success and growth of our sport would not be possible without their passion and dedication.

“Introduction of online volunteer management system Rosterfy has allowed us to streamline our volunteer process, and has helped us build an ongoing relationship with those who wish to continue volunteering into the future.

“We are committed to ensuring that every volunteer feels appreciated, recognised and supported by the industry in the process of working towards our vision that those wanting to volunteer choose golf.

“We cannot say thank you enough, so again, three cheers for volunteers!”