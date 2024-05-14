Victoria has bragging rights after 2024 Walking Stick Senior Golf Challenge

Top men and women senior golfers from Victoria and NSW recently faced off in the resurrected ‘Walking Stick Trophy’, a two day Ryder Cup style challenge.

For various reasons the interstate challenge hadn’t been played since 2015 but with the success of the renewed event all those involved are confident it will again become a regular annual highlight on the senior golfing calendar.

Ten person teams (6 men and 4 women) were chosen from the two states using criteria based upon senior order of merit and significant tournament achievements.

Club Tocumwal, on the NSW side of the Murray, generously stepped forward to host the event, which was organised by members of the Golf Australia Victorian and Golf New South Wales Senior Advisory Groups.

The event was played over 54 holes over 2 days at Club Tocumwal on 26th and 27th April, team members played match-play against their opponents across three formats, Four Ball Best Ball (Males v Males, and Females v Females), Mixed Pinehurst Foursomes (albeit that the imbalance of Men and Women on the teams meant that there was one all men’s contest played) and Individual contests.

Members of the teams were as follows:

Team New South Wales Team Victoria Women Women Kim Burke Nadene Gole Gemma Dooley Kim Morris Wendy Harrington Helen Pascoe Cath Stolz Sue Wooster Men Men Ken Brewer Colin George Steve Bricknell Guy Krall Adam Cornell James Lavender Doug Cullam Greg Rhodes David Gannon Chris Tatt Robert Smythe Stephen Valentine Nonplaying captain and emergency Nonplaying captain and emergency David McClelland Greg Welsh

Victoria took the lead into the final day courtesy of winning both the first day Four Ball and Foursomes contests 3 ½ to 1 ½ giving it a 7 to 3 lead overnight. It went on to win the Walking Stick 12 to 8, despite the ten individual matches resulting in 5 wins to each team.

Phil Nunn from the GA Senior Advisory Group said feedback from the participants was very positive.

“They enjoyed the competition and suggested that given that there are annual interstate teams matches scheduled for Juniors and the States’ best open amateurs, it would be appropriate for Golf Australia to organise similar events for both Seniors and Mid-amateur teams to foster the concept of a game for life, and to increase the range of golf competitions for all ages,” Nunn said.

Competitors paid for their own travel and accommodation charges and contributed $100 each to the pool of funds to cover the costs of the event. These funds were supplemented by contributions by sponsors who provided cash, merchandise, and services. The sponsorships were provided by commercial sponsors including Beacon Lighting, Kieser, Lifestyle Communities and Rob Crow Real Estate. Golf NSW provided uniforms to members of the NSW team. Team Victoria uniforms were partly supplied by a sponsor (Drummond Golf) and additional components of the uniform were purchased from event funds.

