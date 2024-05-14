Victoria has bragging rights after 2024 Walking Stick Senior Golf Challenge

By
Brian O'Hare
-
The two teams lining up before play on the first day.

Top men and women senior golfers from Victoria and NSW recently faced off in the resurrected ‘Walking Stick Trophy’, a two day Ryder Cup style challenge.

For various reasons the interstate challenge hadn’t been played since 2015 but with the success of the renewed event all those involved are confident it will again become a regular annual highlight on the senior golfing calendar.

Ten person teams (6 men and 4 women) were chosen from the two states using criteria based upon senior order of merit and significant tournament achievements.

Club Tocumwal, on the NSW side of the Murray, generously stepped forward to host the event, which was organised by members of the Golf Australia Victorian and Golf New South Wales Senior Advisory Groups.

The event was played over 54 holes over 2 days at Club Tocumwal on 26th and 27th April, team members played match-play against their opponents across three formats, Four Ball Best Ball (Males v Males, and Females v Females), Mixed Pinehurst Foursomes (albeit that the imbalance of Men and Women on the teams meant that there was one all men’s contest played) and Individual contests.

Members of the teams were as follows:

Team New South Wales

 

Team Victoria

Women

Women

Kim Burke

Nadene Gole

Gemma Dooley

Kim Morris

Wendy Harrington

Helen Pascoe

Cath Stolz

Sue Wooster

Men

Men

Ken Brewer

Colin George

Steve Bricknell

Guy Krall

Adam Cornell

James Lavender

Doug Cullam

Greg Rhodes

David Gannon

Chris Tatt

Robert Smythe

Stephen Valentine

Nonplaying captain and emergency

Nonplaying captain and emergency

David McClelland

Greg Welsh

 

Victoria took the lead into the final day courtesy of winning both the first day Four Ball and Foursomes contests 3 ½ to 1 ½ giving it a 7 to 3 lead overnight. It went on to win the Walking Stick 12 to 8, despite the ten individual matches resulting in 5 wins to each team.

Phil Nunn from the GA Senior Advisory Group said feedback from the participants was very positive. 

“They enjoyed the competition and suggested that given that there are annual interstate teams matches scheduled for Juniors and the States’ best open amateurs, it would be appropriate for Golf Australia to organise similar events for both Seniors and Mid-amateur teams to foster the concept of a game for life, and to increase the range of golf competitions for all ages,” Nunn said.

Competitors paid for their own travel and accommodation charges and contributed $100 each to the pool of funds to cover the costs of the event.  These funds were supplemented by contributions by sponsors who provided cash, merchandise, and services.  The sponsorships were provided by commercial sponsors including Beacon Lighting, Kieser, Lifestyle Communities and Rob Crow Real Estate. Golf NSW provided uniforms to members of the NSW team.  Team Victoria uniforms were partly supplied by a sponsor (Drummond Golf) and additional components of the uniform were purchased from event funds. 

The Walking Stick Trophy – detailed history etc

 

 

