2024 US PGA Championship: Australian TV Times, Streaming, Preview

The US PGA Championship graces the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, this week, with pay TV the only mainstream option for Aussie golf fans.

FoxSports and Kayo will begin their full live TV and streaming coverage from 9pm (AEST) on Thursday. As is usual these days, also have a look at their additional coverage of featured groups and featured holes.

Five Australians will be taking part in the year’s second major: Jason Day, Adam Scott, Cameron Davis, Cameron Smith and Min Woo Lee and Adam Scott.

Day, the 2015 PGA Champion, and Scott finished tied for 15th when the championship was last played at Valhalla Golf Club in 2014, an edition that saw Rory McIlroy defeat Phil Mickelson by a single shot.

Day goes into the week on a high after finishing T4 at the Wells Fargo Championship on the weekend.

For the latest PGA news, video highlights, Leaderboard and features you can also visit the official US PGA Championship website.

2024 US PGA Championship Australian TV Coverage

FoxSports, Kayo (AEST, Channel 503)

Round 1, Thursday: 9pm – 11am

Round 2, Friday: 9pm – 11am

Round 3, Sunday: 10:10pm – 11am

Round 4, Monday: 10:10pm – 11am

….More to come….