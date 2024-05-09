Paddy Harrington’s Golf Tips: It’s all in the fingers

THREE-TIME major winner Padraig Harrington reckons if you want to be a lifelong golfer there’s one thing you have to get right at the outset – the grip.

The 52 year old multi US Champions Tour winner says it doesn’t matter about all other aspects of the golf swing – your fantastic hip turn or whatever – if you get the grip wrong.

In his latest Paddy’s Golf Tips video the Irishman says the grip is the only thing that connects you to the clubface and is essential in order to improve your ball striking.