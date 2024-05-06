Hole-in-one a highlight of Western Sydney Veteran Golfers interclub at Leonay

A magnificent hole-in-one by George Bloomfield (Penrith Golf Club) was a standout at the Western Sydney Region Veteran Golfers Association’s interclub contest at Leonay Golf Club recently.

George achieved his rare feat on the 4th hole, shortened from a par 4 to a par 3, and recorded a remarkable 6 stableford points for his effort.

Home ground advantage showed out in the Men’s 2BBB competition with Peter McFarlane and Steve Malesvic (47 points) finishing a single point ahead of Gary Denny and Andrew Burns (46). All four players represented Leonay.

It was a different story in the Ladies 2BBB section, with Penrith pair of K. Hill and C. Field (47 points) finishing well ahead of E. Williams and D. Bowen of Dunheved (44).

Visiting players also managed to secure the majority of prizes in the singles competitions.

The results being:

Men’s A Grade – P. Fairbrother (Dunheved, 39 points), F. Jones (Wallacia, 38), M Sherwood (Springwood, 38).

Men’s B Grade – D. Fyfe (Stonecutters Ridge, 41), W. Leydecker (Glenmore, 39), R. Morris (Dunheved, 38).

Men’s C Grade – B. Tormay (Leonay, 38), R. Chant (Wallacia, 39), R. Dilworth (Richmond, 36).

Ladies A Grade – J. Sutcliffe (Leonay, 33), J. Mackie (Richmond,32)

Ladies B Grade – C. Hoppe (Wallacia, 34), M. McNally (Leonay, 34).

Defending Club Champions Dunheved continued their good start to defending their 2023 title with their best four players all topping 36 points for a combined total of 153. Leonay placed second (149) ahead of Wallacia and Glenmore (both 145).

The next WSRVGA event will be hosted by Springwood Golf Club on Friday May 31st. Club delegates have already received information and entry forms for this event.

REPORT BY NOEL HOPPE | Western Sydney Region Veteran Golfers Association (WSRVGA).