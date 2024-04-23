Win for The Ages at Flagstaff Hill SOOM

Report by John Anderson.

Or should that be the “ageless” as Michael Richards (Tea Tree Gully), giving up 10-15 years on most of SA’s top SOOM contenders shot the day’s best score of 74 (nett72) to add to his illustrious career that includes a record number of Simpson Cup pennant games, wins in National and State events, multiple winning pennant teams at Kooyonga and Tea Tree Gully and many club championships.

Not a big field at Flagstaff Hill but quite a strong one for a morning start on a perfect sunny autumn day. It is no secret that Flagstaff Hill has been going through challenges in recent years as it transitions in conjunction with a retirement village. Nevertheless, the course was very well presented as it has been for a recent round of the Open-age Order of Merit and a Legends Pro-Am.

We welcomed a visitor in Michael Alsleben from Scone GC in NSW to a SASOOM event – not the first though as Ross and Lyn Banks are regular company.

Senior/Super Senior Women

A win and a second for two of Blackwood’s Sanderson Cup representatives in Gail MacPherson (87) from Angela Masters (88) and SOOM contender Christine Trimmer (Glenelg) also 88.

Another Blackwood winner in the Nett – Margaret Schultz (75) from Kathryn Hender (The Vines of Reynella)(79) equaled by Angela Masters.

Senior Men

Placings for the SOOM contenders – Paul Gregory (The Vines) and Nick Wake (Glenelg) shooting 75’s with David Pateyjohns (Willunga)(77) and Mark Potter (the Vines)(79).

Local Simon Squire (73) spoiled the party in the Nett with Gregory also having 73 and Wake a 74.

Super Senior Men

Richards and daylight in both the Gross and Nett. Clearly Mike must be an early morning person as it’s a fair trip from Tea Tree Gully to Flagstaff Hill and “Flaggy’s” warm up facilities are restricted by the construction works.

John Keogh (Glenelg (82) and Geoff Ashby (Sunset Cove Wirrina)(83) took the placings in the Gross while Brian Welsh (Glenelg)(78) and Keogh and Ashby (79’s) figured in the Nett.

Senior Order of Merit

The SASOOM now goes into a winter recess before reconvening in August. The Gross table shows Pateyjohns, Richards, Gregory and Potter engaged in a close battle whilst Richards also leads the Nett equal with Alan Bartram (Mt Osmond) from Shane Amor (Grange), Pateyjohns and Mark Bolton (Murray Bridge).

In the Women, Glenelg’s Christine Trimmer leads clubmate Tonia Ross with Angela Masters, third. In the Women’s Nett, Tonia leads comfortably from Angela, Trish White (blackwood) and Christine.