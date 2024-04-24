2024 Australian Veteran Golfers Championship in SA fully booked

The 2024 Australian Veteran Golfers Union (AVGU) National Championship scheduled for South Australia in October is already fully booked.

For those not signed up there’s maybe a slight opportunity of gaining a start via a wait list but the chances of that being successful appear slim.

Maybe like many, we had observed that the announcement of the 2024 AVGU Championship details and entrant options had been considerably delayed until quite recently and were surprised this week to learn the tournament was already at capacity after only a comparatively short period.

Many years the AVGU Championship, which is a very popular annual event that rotates sequentially around the states and territories, is announced and entry available not long after the finish of the previous championship, usually in October/November/December.

The 2024 event will be held from October 21 – 25in the Riverland area of South Australia, which is situated close to the SA – VIC border in the east of the state.

Three exceptional close-to-the Murray River courses have been chosen for this event, Loxton Golf Club, Barmera Golf Club and Berri Golf Club.

We can only hope for great success for the no-doubt hard working organisers after overcoming some apparent early technical and other difficulties and that all participants have an enjoyable and satisfying experience.

