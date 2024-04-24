Some simple changes for senior golfers to “play great golf”

UK Top 50 Golf Coach Alistair Davies reckons these simple changes to setup and swing can provide instant improvement to your driving with no effort or practice.

That’s a big claim but perhaps Davies, with Advanced PGA Fellow standing and having coached 10 national champions knows what he is talking about.

Davies, on the cusp of senior player status himself, says this swing tips video is particularly aimed at older golfers who may also have lost some mobility.

“What to do to play great golf with zero effort and zero practice,” he teases.

Mmmmh… let’s see. You may not like all of this but perhaps there’s a suggestion you can incorporate into your game.