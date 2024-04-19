Min Woo Lee signs up for Aussie PGA Championship title defence at Royal Queensland

Reigning Australian PGA champion Min Woo Lee has locked in the defence of his title at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane from November 21-24.

One of the emerging stars in world golf whose style of play and charisma on and off the course has attracted a massive global fan base, Lee will have his sights on being the first player to defend the Joe Kirkwood Cup since Cam Smith in 2018.

The West Australian scored a memorable three-shot win at Royal Queensland last November, shooting a total of 20-under-par to secure his biggest title on home soil.

Since his PGA success, his fourth victory as a professional, Lee has moved to the United States to play as a full-time member of the PGA TOUR, has improved his world ranking to a career-high of No.31 and is a strong contender for selection in Australia’s Olympic Games golf team for Paris.

The 25-year-old’s 2024 campaign has included a tie for second at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.

Min Woo Lee said: “The Australian PGA Championship was a very special event for me last year, seeing a lot of friends, being in contention and then closing the win out on Sunday.

“The crowds at Royal Queensland are always awesome. It’s a great vibe that just keeps getting bigger.

“Coming back as the defending champion is going to be a new experience, but I’m already looking forward to it.”

PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said: “It’s a huge boost for the 2024 Australian PGA Championship to have our defending champion Min Woo Lee signed on to compete at Royal Queensland in November.

“Min put on an awesome show last year, showing why he is one of world golf’s biggest drawcards.

“He has that X factor that golf fans here in Australia and overseas love to see and get behind.

“We have already experienced strong early ticket sales for this year’s event and having confirmation from Min that he will be coming back to Royal Queensland should give us another huge boost.”

Minister for Tourism and Sport, Michael Healy said: “This is terrific news, having one of the world’s most exciting and dynamic players in Min Woo Lee, commit to return and defend his Australian PGA title at the historic Royal Queensland course later this year.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting Australia’s oldest professional golf tournament again in 2024, an event that always assembles world-class fields, attracts massive galleries, and further cements Queensland’s reputation as a premier destination for major sporting events.

“Last year’s tournament welcomed over 61,000 people to Royal Queensland Golf Club injecting $15 million into the local visitor economy.”



Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the return of the 2023 champion and rising star is a huge win for local golf fans.



“We are thrilled to welcome Min Woo Lee for another Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland later this year,” Cr Schrinner said.



“This event is a major driver for visitation to Brisbane, with more than 61,000 fans attending to watch Lee claim his first Australian PGA victory last year.



“Brisbane is proud to host the Australian PGA Championship once again, with the event to deliver incredible support to local Brisbane businesses with hotels, tourism experiences and restaurants set to experience the economic upswing.”

