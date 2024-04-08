2024 US Masters: Australian TV Times

Six Aussies line up for the US Masters this week, with thankfully a range of free-to-air, pay TV and streaming live coverage options for Australian golf fans.

The full official Masters live Australian television coverage begins 5am (AEST) Friday but well before that on Thursday evening you should be able to find a plethora of streaming opportunities including early staters, featured groups, live from the range etc.

There’s also of course the traditional Wednesday Par 3 contest and there’ll be heaps of lead-up specials.

The Australian challenge will be led by 2013 champion Adam Scott, who completed a promising warmup with a top 15 finish at the Texas Valero Open on the weekend.

This will be the 43 year old Queenslanders 23rd straight Augusta National appearance so he should have a good idea of how to get it done.

Joining Scott will be the in-form Jason Day, Min Woo Lee, Cam Davis, Cameron Smith and amateur Jasper Stubbs. Defending champion is Spain’s Jon Rahm.

How to watch the 2024 US Masters

The tournament will be broadcast on Channel Nine, Kayo and FoxSports. The official Masters website and app will also have a range of streaming options and ongoing info.

The official TV broadcast times are listed below but as suggested check out FoxSports, Kayo and the Masters app for featured groups, featured holes, live from the range etc. “Live from the Masters” begins on FoxSports at 8:30pm on Thursday.

Australian TV Broadcast times – 9GEM, 9Now, Foxtel Go, Kayo Sports and FoxSports

Round 1, 2 & 3

Fri, Sat and Sun

Melbourne 5:00am

Sydney 5:00am

Brisbane 5:00am

Adelaide 4.30am

Perth 3:00am

Round 4

Monday

Melbourne 4:00am

Sydney 4:00am

Brisbane 4:00am

Adelaide 3:30am

Perth 2:00am

The Masters official website will also have live coverage and other options.

FoxSports Special Coverage

FoxSports will again have a dedicated Masters channel (503) that begins on Monday morning with the official Masters films.

The coverage will also feature select tournament holes in 4K on FOX SPORTS Ultra HD channel (channel 508).