R&A launches ‘One Club’ membership for golf fans worldwide

The R&A this week launched what sounds like a great new initiative for golf fans around the world. Called ‘One Club’ it promises a host of benefits – including a new Open Championship streaming service. And it is free to join.

In a statement from Scotland the R&A said One Club would provide members with a comprehensive array of year-round benefits, rewards, exclusive content and unique access to The Open, AIG Women’s Open and other prestigious R&A Championships.

This includes the launch of a new global streaming service, R&A TV, powered by Endeavor Streaming.

It will also offer fans money-can’t-buy experiences and access to premium coaching and playing opportunities, allowing avid golfers and fans to take their passion for the sport to the next level. Members can interact directly through the platform by providing user-generated content and sharing their own stories and experiences of golf.

Neil Armit, Chief Commercial Officer at The R&A, said, “We want golf to be more accessible and appealing for people of all ages and backgrounds. One Club helps to achieve this by bringing fans and golfers closer to the sport they love, whether that is through the excitement and drama of our Major Championships or the enjoyment they derive from playing the sport year-round.

“We are working closely with Mastercard and other partners to provide them with compelling reasons to immerse themselves in the sport by offering a unique collection of benefits and rewards that enhance their experience of golf and make them feel more connected to it. We believe that this is crucial to inspiring broader interest in the sport and fueling future growth.”

Key membership features of One Club include:

Exclusive live and non-live golf coverage on R&A TV – a new streaming service allows members to watch coverage of R&A Championships each year, including The Open and AIG Women’s Open, as well as original golf lifestyle content. Members will enjoy enhanced viewing features including multi-view and live event replays to experience more golf content than ever before.



Original golf lifestyle content – popular YouTuber Rick Shiels and media personality Tisha Alyn will feature in exclusive new video content, inspiring and entertaining members through their own experiences of golf.



Golf coaching network – top coaches such as Phil Kenyon, Dr Bob Rotella, Alex Elliott and Hannah Davies will feature in video content offering members advice, tips and experience to benefit all aspects of their own game.



Rewards & Experiences ­– from tee time giveaways to VIP hospitality packages and professional player meet-and-greets, members can enter for a chance to win money-can’t-buy prizes and unique golf experiences year-round. Discounts on travel, equipment, merchandise and more are also available.



Competitive Events – using partner apps and connected devices, members can enter virtual global challenges, earn Golf It! tee times, receive pro lessons and even qualify for real-life playing opportunities at select R&A host venues.



Enhanced Ticketing Opportunities – members can enjoy exclusive early access to purchase tickets and premium experiences to The Open, AIG Women’s Open and other top R&A events

Tisha Alyn, said, “I am deeply honoured to be partnering with The R&A, one of the most prestigious institutions at the forefront of golf. I am excited to join as a One Club Partner and contribute to their impactful initiatives to grow the game on a global scale. I can’t wait to bring the energy at The Open and AIG Women’s Open!”

A new One Club website has been launched and is now available to sign up for free. For more information and a full listing of launch partners and benefits, visit OneClub.golf

Photos: Courtesy R&A