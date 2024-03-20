NSW Super Seniors celebrating 22nd year with record participation

The Super Senior Pennant run by the NSW Super Senior Golf Association is into its 22nd year commencing on the 15th July.

A record 69 teams involving over 900 registered players are set to compete. Of those 69 teams three are new to the fold. They are: St. Michaels, Strathfield and Wauchope.

The Pennant will be split into 10 Divisions, 9 of which will have 7 teams and 1 will have 6 teams. Each team will play one another in their respective Division. The Rounds will be played during the months of July and August with the Finals occupying the month of September. The Pennant involves teams from as far north as Port Macquarie through to Newcastle, Central Coast, Greater Sydney and as far south as the South Coast and Southern Highlands. The Pennant is open to male golfers who have attained the age 65 years one day before the Pennant starts. and have a current GA handicap.

Each team can register as many as 15 players with 8 competing in each round, the format being singles match play off scratch. The average handicap of players is around 12. At the completion of the 7 rounds the two best teams in each Division enter into a Knock Out Final series to determine the Champion Club for the year. The Association has a website where all matters pertaining to the Pennant and the Championship can be found.

2024 Super Senior Championship

As well the Association will hold its’ annual Super Senior Championship on Monday 6th May at Stonecutters Ridge Golf Club. Over $3 000 worth of prizes are on offer where a game of Golf in Stableford format, and lunch after the game will cost just $80 to enter. Book early as the field will be limited to the first 120 players.

Entry forms are available at: www.superseniorpennant.com under FORMS.

Address all enquiries to the Captain at: martin@ccphotos.com.au Mobile:0415 152 364

STORY DETAILS PROVIDED BY: Martin Gallagher | Captain, NSW Super Senior Golf Association

www.superseniorpennant.com