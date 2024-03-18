Mt Osmond a challenge for top South Australian senior golfers

Senior Men’s winner David Pateyjohns

Report by John Anderson

Course the Winner at Mt Osmond SASOOM

Despite a nice warm day, little wind and the course in an excellent condition scores suggested that the field of 59 SA Seniors struggled to master the demands of Mt Osmond. Maybe the views from this picturesque course overlooking Adelaide and the surrounding hills was too much of a distraction?

As with most “hills” courses, the associated slopes exacerbate run-off for errant shots and require good recovery skills. Keeping to the fairway and keeping the big numbers off your card is a premium.

he club provided an excellent fish and chips meal afterwards, served on the terrace overlooking the course, very much enhancing the normal camaraderie of senior golfers.

At the associated presentation, General Manager Damian Wrigley announced the club’s intention to enhance this event for 2025 with sponsorship and promotion to approach the success and fields of the SASOOM’s premier one-day event at Blackwood where numbers of up to 200 plus turn out.  

Senior Men’s nett winner John Agar (right) with Mt Osmond General Manager Damian Wrigley

Senior Men

David Pateyjohns (Willunga) continued his stellar form to shoot the day’s best score of 2-over 72. One of the other leading contenders, Nick Wake (Glenelg) (75) followed with Peter Shaw (Grange) having a good day with 76.

John Agar (Grange), in his first event, returned an admirable Nett 69, one shot clear of clubmate Peter Shaw with Pateyjohns third (Nett71).

 

Super Senior Men

Michael Richards

The familiar name of Michael Richards at the top with 77 one clear of another Tea Tree Gully man in Craig Morrison. Regular SOOM player Sam Robertson upheld home-club honours with 79, a score matched by Yung Bok Kim (North Adelaide).

Andrew Long

The Super Senior Nett saw the day’s best performance from Mt Osmond’s Andrew Long coming in with a 68. Andrew, although a regular SOOM player, somehow missed/forgot his home event was on and was a last minute entry and whistled around as a “two” in a shade over 3 hours and came out to observe the struggles of the rest of us ! Tony Van Wyk (the Vines of Reynella) recorded 71 off 24-handicap while Craig Morrison and John Hill (Mt Osmond) had 73’s.

 

Senior Women

Christine Trimmer

Women’s SOOM contender Christine Trimmer (Glenelg) (80) took the honours from the previous rounds winner, club-mate, Tonia Ross (85). Susan Olsen (Grange) was next with 90.

Julie Lovett

Local ladies took the first two placings in the Nett –Julie Lovett and Irene Harms with 75’s from Trimmer and Ross (76’s).

 

Super Senior Women

Deb Christie made the trip up from Lameroo with 85/77 to win the Gross and Nett. Angela Masters (Blackwood0 (92) and team-mate Rosemary Underwood (97) took the placings in the Gross and solid local efforts from Helen Rawnsley (78) and Briony Williams (82) saw them place in the Nett.

Deb Christie

 

Men’s Senior – Gross

Men’s Super Seniors – Gross

Women’s Seniors – Gross

Women’s Super Seniors – Gross

David Payeyjohns

Willunga

72

Michael Richards

Tea Tree Gully

77

Christine Trimmer

Glenelg

80

Deb Christie

Lameroo

85

Nick Wake

Glenelg

75

Craig Morrison

Tea Tree Gully

78

Tonia Ross

Glenelg

85

Angela Masters

Blackwood

92

Peter Shaw

Grange

76

Sam Robertson

Mt Osmond

79

Susan Olsen

Grange

90

Rosemary Underwood

Blackwood

97

John Agar

Grange

78

Yung Bok Kim

North Adelaide

79

Irene Harms

Mt Osmond

91

Helen Rawnsley

Mt Osmond

98

Shane Amor

Grange

78

Brian Welsh

Glenelg

80

Julie Lovett

Mt Osmond

95

  

 

 

Craig Gordon

Tea Tree Gully

79

Andrew Long

Mt Osmond

80

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fanis Katsarelias

Mt Osmond

80

Stephen Brown

Sandy Creek

81

 

 

 

 

 

 

Men’s Senior – Nett

Men’s Super Seniors – Nett

Women’s Seniors – Nett

Women’s Super Seniors – Nett

John Agar

Grange

69

Andrew Long

Mt Osmond

68

Julie Lovett

Mt Osmond

75

Deb Christie

Lameroo

77

Peter Shaw

Grange

70

Tony Van Wyk

The Vines

71

Irene Harms

Mt Osmond

75

Helen Rawnsley

Mt Osmond

78

David Payeyjohns

Willunga

71

Craig Morrison

Tea Tree Gully

73

Christine Trimmer

Glenelg

76

Briony Williams

Mt Osmond

82

Shane Amor

Grange

72

John Hill

Mt Osmond

73

Tonia Ross

Glenelg

76

Rosemary Underwood

Blackwood

83

Fanis Katsarelias

Mt Osmond

72

Michael Richards

Tea Tree Gully

74

Susan Olsen

Grange

81

Angela Masters

Blackwood

84

Brendan O’Loughlin

Tea Tree Gully

74

Sam Robertson

Mt Osmond

75

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

