Mt Osmond a challenge for top South Australian senior golfers

Report by John Anderson

Course the Winner at Mt Osmond SASOOM

Despite a nice warm day, little wind and the course in an excellent condition scores suggested that the field of 59 SA Seniors struggled to master the demands of Mt Osmond. Maybe the views from this picturesque course overlooking Adelaide and the surrounding hills was too much of a distraction?

As with most “hills” courses, the associated slopes exacerbate run-off for errant shots and require good recovery skills. Keeping to the fairway and keeping the big numbers off your card is a premium.

he club provided an excellent fish and chips meal afterwards, served on the terrace overlooking the course, very much enhancing the normal camaraderie of senior golfers.

At the associated presentation, General Manager Damian Wrigley announced the club’s intention to enhance this event for 2025 with sponsorship and promotion to approach the success and fields of the SASOOM’s premier one-day event at Blackwood where numbers of up to 200 plus turn out.

Senior Men

David Pateyjohns (Willunga) continued his stellar form to shoot the day’s best score of 2-over 72. One of the other leading contenders, Nick Wake (Glenelg) (75) followed with Peter Shaw (Grange) having a good day with 76.

John Agar (Grange), in his first event, returned an admirable Nett 69, one shot clear of clubmate Peter Shaw with Pateyjohns third (Nett71).

Super Senior Men

The familiar name of Michael Richards at the top with 77 one clear of another Tea Tree Gully man in Craig Morrison. Regular SOOM player Sam Robertson upheld home-club honours with 79, a score matched by Yung Bok Kim (North Adelaide).

The Super Senior Nett saw the day’s best performance from Mt Osmond’s Andrew Long coming in with a 68. Andrew, although a regular SOOM player, somehow missed/forgot his home event was on and was a last minute entry and whistled around as a “two” in a shade over 3 hours and came out to observe the struggles of the rest of us ! Tony Van Wyk (the Vines of Reynella) recorded 71 off 24-handicap while Craig Morrison and John Hill (Mt Osmond) had 73’s.

Senior Women

Women’s SOOM contender Christine Trimmer (Glenelg) (80) took the honours from the previous rounds winner, club-mate, Tonia Ross (85). Susan Olsen (Grange) was next with 90.

Local ladies took the first two placings in the Nett –Julie Lovett and Irene Harms with 75’s from Trimmer and Ross (76’s).

Super Senior Women

Deb Christie made the trip up from Lameroo with 85/77 to win the Gross and Nett. Angela Masters (Blackwood0 (92) and team-mate Rosemary Underwood (97) took the placings in the Gross and solid local efforts from Helen Rawnsley (78) and Briony Williams (82) saw them place in the Nett.