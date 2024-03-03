NSW Senior Amateur to tee off in Tamworth this week

By David Tease.

Reigning NSW Senior Amateur Champions Andrew Tharle of Royal Canberra and Nadene Gole of Victoria will defend their crowns when the 2024 NSW Men’s and Women’s Senior Amateur Golf Championships begin at Tamworth and Longyard Golf Clubs this week.

Tharle and Gole headline a 270-strong field of competitors that boasts several state and national champions at Senior and Mid-Amateur levels; Monash County Club’s Jacqui Morgan, a seven-time winner of this event, Port Macquarie’s David Bagust (winner in 2020 and 2022), and three-time Australian Senior Amateur champ Sue Wooster from Victoria (2018, 2019 and 2022).

Locals hoping to add the NSW Senior Amateur crown to their resume include local David Hamilton, the current Tamworth club champion who plays off a formidable plus three handicap, former PGA member Anthony Painter, and Longyard’s Matthew Thomas, who will be in the mix.

The week will kick off with the 18-hole Men’s and Women’s NSW Foursomes on Monday, March 4th, with 54-hole NSW Senior Championships starting Tuesday, March 5th and running until Thursday, March 7th.

The final round on Thursday at Tamworth Golf Club will be a seeded affair, with the leaders expected to tee off at around 12.30 pm.

Golf NSW is thrilled to partner with Tamworth Regional Council to bring the time-honoured Championships to the city, with competitors from across the continent descending on Australia’s country music capital for the four-day event.

Tamworth Region Mayor Russell Webb said the tournament, the first of three major Golf NSW Championships heading to the area, was a win for the local economy.

“I’m very excited to welcome Golf NSW and their competitors to our region for this multi-day event. This three-year sponsorship agreement, until 2026, will be a substantial boost to our city’s economy, benefiting both local businesses and tourism. It will also put Tamworth firmly on the map for golf enthusiasts and visitors alike”.

Golf NSW Chief Operating Officer Mr Graeme Phillipson said the Senior Amateur Championships always attracted a strong field, and this year’s field of almost 270 players will be a massive boost for the local economy.

“With COVID now firmly in the community’s rear-view mirror, participant numbers are at their highest for several years.

“The NSW Senior Amateur Championship is the highlight of the golfing year for those over 50, and combining the men’s and women’s titles into one event will be a boon for the region.

“The interest we receive for this event is growing. We have competitors from every state in Australia, and come Thursday, I’m sure we will have two very worthy champions,” he added.

