Debut winners as South Lakes host SA seniors

Report by John Anderson.

The South Lakes Golf Club’s round of the South Australian Senior Order of Merit series saw some new faces come to the fore.

The weather for Monday, February 26 was a lot milder than for recent SOOM rounds with a very comfortable temperature in the low 20’s and only a mild wind of around a club or so on this exposed venue at Goolwa at the mouth of the might Murray.

The course was in great condition – testimony to the efforts of the ground staff and Superintendent former Touring Pro Jordan Sherratt. A pre-round sausage sizzle assuaged any appetite requirements for those driving the hour or so from Adelaide.

An excellent field of 76 with a number of players coming from far and wide – Murray Bridge, Gawler, Maitland, Lameroo and Naracoorte.

 

Senior/Super Senior Women

Tonia Ross edged Cathy Hayward on countback.

A very strong contingent from Glenelg GC with Tonia Ross (82) winning on a countback from Cathy Hayward (The Vines of Reynella) and clubmate, Jill Hodge.

The quality of Tonia and Cathy’s rounds was confirmed by their Nett scores of 72 and 73 respectively ahead of 74’s from local players, Lesley Scott and Gayle Siersema.

 

Senior Men

All the main SOOM contenders started with David Pateyjohns (Willunga) (74) just the victor over Mark Bolton (Murray Bridge) on a countback. Nick Wake (Glenelg) was a shot further back and Peter Mattson (Glenelg) and Paul Gregory (The Vines of Reynella) returned 76’s.

Mark Bolton took the Nett with an excellent 69 from a pair of 70’s from Peter Norman (North Adelaide) and Petter Mattson (Glenelg).

 

Super Senior Men

A shorter journey than normal for Geoff Ashby from his new “home” of Wirrina Cove to Goolwa with his 78 just being enough to see-off John Keogh (Glenelg) from Lindsay Elliott Kooyonga) and Eric Lane (Grange) (83’s) in the Gross.

Malcolm Watts represented the home club in the Nett with 71, one stroke ahead of a pursuing trio – Alan Green and John Gilliade from Blackwood and Glenelg’s Thomas Shonfeldt.

 For full scores and details go to: https://www.golf.org.au/orderofmeritinfo/

 

Men’s Senior – Gross

Men’s Super Seniors – Gross

Women’s Senior/Super Seniors – Gross

Mark Bolton

Murray Bridge

74

Geoffrey Ashby

Wirrina Cove

78

Tonia Ross

Glenelg

82

David Pateyjohns

Willunga

74

John Keogh

Glenelg

79

Cathy Hayward

The Vines

82

Nicholas Wake

Glenelg

75

Lindsay Elliott

Kooyonga

83

Jillian Hodge

Glenelg

82

Peter Mattsson

Glenelg

76

Eric Lane

Grange

83

Christine Trimmer

Glenelg

84

Paul Gregory

The Vines

76

Christopher Claxton

Blackwood

84

Susan Olsen

Grange

86

Michael Broadbent

Grange

80

John Zantvoort

Aston Hills

84

Gale MacPherson

Blackwood

86

Craig Gordon

Tea Tree Gully

80

Michael Richards

Tea Tree Gully

84

Deb Christie

Lameroo

87

Stephen Osborn

Grange

81

Stephen Brown

Sandy Creek

84

Angela Masters

Blackwood

88

Shane Amor

Grange

81

John Gilleade

Blackwood

85

Lesley Scott

South Lakes

90

Men’s Senior – Nett

Men’s Super Seniors – Nett

Women’s Seniors/Super Seniors – Nett

Mark Bolton

Murray Bridge

69

Malcolm Watts

South Lakes

71

Tonia Ross

Glenelg

72

Peter Norman

North Adelaide

70

Alan Green

Blackwood

72

Cathy Hayward

The Vines

73

Peter Mattsson

Glenelg

70

John Gilleade

Blackwood

72

Lesley Scott

South Lakes

74

David Pateyjohns

Willunga

72

Thomas Schonfeldt

Glenelg

72

Gayle Siersema

South Lakes

74

Paul Gregory

The Vines

74

Geoffrey Ashby

Wirrina Cove

73

Trish White

Blackwood

75

Nicholas Wake

Glenelg

74

Trevor Kelly

West Lakes

74

Toni Gregory

Maitland

76

Stephen Osborn

Grange

75

Christopher Claxton

Blackwood

74

Susan Olsen

Grange

76

Michael Broadbent

Grange

75

David Peacock

Blackwood

74

Bronie Buckley

Mt Osmond

76

Shane Amor

Grange

75

John Keogh

Glenelg

75

Jillian Hodge

Glenelg

77

 

