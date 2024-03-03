Debut winners as South Lakes host SA seniors

Report by John Anderson.

The South Lakes Golf Club’s round of the South Australian Senior Order of Merit series saw some new faces come to the fore.

The weather for Monday, February 26 was a lot milder than for recent SOOM rounds with a very comfortable temperature in the low 20’s and only a mild wind of around a club or so on this exposed venue at Goolwa at the mouth of the might Murray.

The course was in great condition – testimony to the efforts of the ground staff and Superintendent former Touring Pro Jordan Sherratt. A pre-round sausage sizzle assuaged any appetite requirements for those driving the hour or so from Adelaide.

An excellent field of 76 with a number of players coming from far and wide – Murray Bridge, Gawler, Maitland, Lameroo and Naracoorte.

Senior/Super Senior Women

A very strong contingent from Glenelg GC with Tonia Ross (82) winning on a countback from Cathy Hayward (The Vines of Reynella) and clubmate, Jill Hodge.

The quality of Tonia and Cathy’s rounds was confirmed by their Nett scores of 72 and 73 respectively ahead of 74’s from local players, Lesley Scott and Gayle Siersema.

Senior Men

All the main SOOM contenders started with David Pateyjohns (Willunga) (74) just the victor over Mark Bolton (Murray Bridge) on a countback. Nick Wake (Glenelg) was a shot further back and Peter Mattson (Glenelg) and Paul Gregory (The Vines of Reynella) returned 76’s.

Mark Bolton took the Nett with an excellent 69 from a pair of 70’s from Peter Norman (North Adelaide) and Petter Mattson (Glenelg).

Super Senior Men

A shorter journey than normal for Geoff Ashby from his new “home” of Wirrina Cove to Goolwa with his 78 just being enough to see-off John Keogh (Glenelg) from Lindsay Elliott Kooyonga) and Eric Lane (Grange) (83’s) in the Gross.

Malcolm Watts represented the home club in the Nett with 71, one stroke ahead of a pursuing trio – Alan Green and John Gilliade from Blackwood and Glenelg’s Thomas Shonfeldt.

For full scores and details go to: https://www.golf.org.au/orderofmeritinfo/