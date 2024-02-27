NSW Opens, Senior Open & more to be live on 7plus

Golf NSW is thrilled to announce a ground-breaking partnership with the Sports Entertainment Network (SEN) and the Seven Network to broadcast six of the State’s signature Golf Championships on Seven’s digital streaming platform, 7plus.



The agreement marks a significant milestone in the sport’s growth and allows Golf NSW to showcase the game’s brightest talent to a greater audience across Australia.



The six events, sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour (LET), the Women’s PGA of Australasia (WPGA), and the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, being broadcast under this agreement are:



The Women’s NSW Open

Final two days live from Magenta Shores Golf & Country Club

Saturday, 30 March, from 12.30 pm AEDT nationally on 7plus

Sunday, 31 March, from 12.30 pm AEDT nationally on 7plus

Final two days l ive from Bonville Golf Resort

Saturday, 6 April, from 12.00 pm AEDT nationally on 7plus

Sunday, 7 April, from 11.30 am AEDT nationally on 7plus

Final Round Live from Walcha Golf Club

Wednesday, 10 April, from 11.30 am AEDT nationally on 7plus

– Final round coverage from Binalong Golf Club in late September. (*date TBA) The NSW Senior Open : late October 2024 (*date TBA)– Final round coverage from Thurgoona Golf & Country Club, Albury.

: late October 2024 (*date TBA)– Final round coverage from Thurgoona Golf & Country Club, Albury. The NSW Open: mid-November 2024(*date TBA) Live coverage of the final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday from Murray Downs Golf & Country Club.



Under the agreement, the six Golf NSW tournaments will be broadcast exclusively on 7plus using SEN’s production expertise through its broadcast production arm, Rainmaker.



Renowned for their innovative approach to golf broadcasting and production capabilities, Rainmaker has already delivered several outstanding broadcasts of Golf NSW Championships, including the 2022 and 2023 NSW Open Golf Championships, the 2022 and 2023 Women’s NSW Open, and the Australian Women’s Classic – Bonville on multiple occasions.



Graeme Phillipson, Chief Operating Officer at Golf NSW, said the organization was delighted to join forces with SEN and the Seven Network.



“The sport is experiencing an unprecedented period of growth, and interest is growing.



“This agreement will assist us in showcasing our great game to a larger audience than it has for quite some time, and with cutting-edge production, we believe the viewer experience will unmatched.”



Trent Miller, General Manager Television SEN, said, “We look forward to providing innovative, entertaining coverage from some of the best golf tournaments in Australia. 7plus is the perfect platform to showcase the excitement and drama as Australia’s top golfers battle it out on the most challenging and picturesque courses in regional NSW.”



Viewers can tune in to 7plus Saturday and Sunday 30-31 March from 12.30pm AEDT to catch all the action from The Co-Sanctioned (LET & WPGA Tour) 2024 Women’s NSW Open from the magnificent Magenta Shores Golf & Country Club Resort on the NSW Central Coast.



The following week, viewers can again tune 7plus on Saturday and Sunday 6-7 April to catch all the action from the beautiful Bonville Golf Resort on the NSW Coffs Coast.



*Golf NSW will make further announcements regarding broadcast schedules for the World Sand Greens at Binalong, the NSW Senior Open at Thurgoona Golf & Country Club, and the NSW Open at Murray Downs closer to their dates.

STORY: DAVID TEASE | GOLF NSW