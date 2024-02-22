Western Sydney Region Veteran Golfers 2024 interclub series tees off

Report by Noel Hoppe

The Western Sydney Region Veteran Golfers Association began its 2024 interclub series at Richmond Golf Club on Tuesday February 20.

Despite major storms on the Monday and rather pessimistic weather forecasts an almost full field of 141 teed off in a shotgun start. Despite a nasty storm late in the game most players finished their games, although much wetter for the experience.

In the men’s 2BBB competition, the Dunheved combination of Greg Williams and Paul Gibbs managed to withstand the charge of Richmond pair Fred Walshaw and Brian Holland on a countback – both pairs having 40 points. In the ladies teams event, a mixed club pairing of Maggie Powell (Richmond) and Stevan Malesic (Leonay) also won on a countback, this time with 38 points, from Carmen Salkeld and Carolyn Lozier from the Richmond club.

Wallacia stalwart Peter Cromer hit form to win the men’s A grade event with 32 points, just ahead of a number of players on 31. The low scores are an indication of the day with very little run after storms the previous afternoon. Despite the weather the course was very playable and well presented.

The men’s B and C grade competitions were dominated by Glenmore Heritage Valley. In B grade Allan Bain (35 points) finished just ahead of Peter Aroney (33), followed by a group on 31. The C grade prize went to John Ross, also Glenmore, with 31 ahead of a group of players with 28.

The ladies event was even closer with multiple countbacks just to decide the winners. Eventually Maggie Powell (Richmond) finished ahead of Carmen Salkeld (Richmond) and Maxine McNally (Leonay) and others – all with 28 points

The much prized team event is awarded to the club which has the highest total stableford score – however only the best four scores for each club are included. Glenmore defended their 2023 Club Of The Year success with their combination of Alan Bain, Peter Aroney, John Ross and Keith Strathdee combining with creditable 130 total. Richmond (122), Dunheved (119) and Leonay (119) were not far behind.

2023 Champion recognised

After the Richmond event the WSRVGA President, Les Knox, presented awards to the most successful players, and club from the 2023 season.

The Player of the Year awards, both male and female, are provided jointly by the NSW Veteran Golfers Association and Western Sydney Region VGA. Included are a medal, shirt, certificate and prizemoney.

The men’s 2023 Player of the Year was Michael Harrison (Richmond) with 118 stableford points. Second was John Brown (Penrith, 110 points). These points are accrued over the 7 away rounds a player is able to play – points gained on your own course do not count.

The ladies points are calculated in the same way. Rita Grounder (Richmond) took out Player Of The Year with 117 points, ahead of fellow Richmond member Lynette Luttinger (109)

The Club Of the Year prize is calculated as the total of each club’s best 4 stableford scores at all 8 interclub events – a total of the scores of 32 players (probably a different four in each of the 8 events) over a period of roughly 10 months. In 2023 Glenmore Heritage Valley (1152 points) finished just ahead of Richmond (1149).