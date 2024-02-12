Senior Golf Swing: Body Friendly, stress free!

Experienced golf pro Andrew Emery says too much of today’s golf instruction is a “sea of sameness” chasing a ‘Tour Swing’ that just isn’t right for everybody, particularly older golfers who may have some mobility issues.

He reckons too much emphasis is being given to the action of the body at the expense of the speed generated by the linear and angular momentum of the arms.

“If you’re like me, I’ve tried getting more open with my hips, using my BODY MORE and my hands and arms less,” the 52 year old UK born golf pro says. “But I find myself using MORE EFFORT and creating LESS SPEED while finishing each round off with a handful of advil and an ice pack!

Emery has 25 years of Golf Coaching experience and has given lessons to every level of golfer from beginners to elite juniors, college golfers, as well as PGA and LPGA Tour Players. His philosophy is to help every student discover the best version of themselves by optimizing their strengths and developing their weaknesses.