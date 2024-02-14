Aussies clinch Senior Trans-Tasman over Kiwis

With both world no.1 senior players as captains, Australia has claimed victory in the 2024 Senior Trans-Tasman Teams Matches at Taupo Golf Club in New Zealand.

Women’s captain Nadene Gole led her team to a fourth consecutive title, while men’s captain James Lavender guided his team to its first victory on foreign soil since 2017.

Teams played in a Ryder Cup-style format, with fourball and foursomes on the first two days, and singles matches on the final day.

Playing for the Sanctuary Cove Trophy, the Australian men took out the contest 6.5 points to the Kiwis’ 5.5 points.

All tied up after two days after New Zealand dominated day one, then Australia day two, the men’s trophy came down to the singles.

The two countries could not be split after the first three singles matches were completed, with Australia’s Graham Hourn eventually clinching the trophy in the second last match on the course.

The women could also not be separated after the first two days play, but Australia proved too strong in the singles to come out eventual winners 7.0 to 5.0 in the Trans-Tasman Cup. Australia’s experienced senior women Nadene Gole, Cath Stolz and Sue Wooster all had wins in their singles matches to make sure of the team success.

This is the fourth time the trophy has been contested as a men’s and women’s event with the Australians continuing to assert their dominance

STORY: Patrick Taylor | GOLF AUSTRALIA