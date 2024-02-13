Beautiful Harrington Waters Golf Club will be hosting the 8th Annual Over 80 Australian Golf Championship on the lower NSW north coast this April.

The increasingly popular event is open to men and women golfers and will held on the 9th, 10th & 11th April 2024.

The Australian Championship Events will be 27 hole Gross for Men and Women and will be played out over three days from the Tuesday on the top rated 9 hole course. There is also provision for a practice round on the Monday.

Together with the 27 hole championship stroke event there will be a 27 hole Nett Stableford Championship for Men and Women.

A Seeded Draw will be played on last day for top 4 vying for the Championship in both men and women categories.

Last group will be the top 4 men placings with the penultimate group the top 4 women.

Daily 9 hole Nett Stableford events will also be conducted and will include nearest to the pins and run down prizes for Men and Women.

All prizes will be presented at the completion of 27 holes. Players will only be eligible for one prize with the priority given to the most important events, 27 hole results.

Tournament director Kim Woodhouse says all participants will be made Honorary Members of the Harrington Waters Golf Club Over Eighty Club and will receive a badge to commemorate their attendance.

The events are open to Men and Women over 80 years old as at 9th April 2024 and who have a current GA Handicap.

Harrington Waters Golf Course has been rated as one of the 25 Greatest 9 Hole Courses in Australia, giving an added incentive to all those eligible to attend this unique tournament.

For online registration and other details visit the club website here