Nadene Gole’s winning streak continues

Victoria’s Nadene Gole successfully defended her New Zealand Senior Amateur Championship with an epic come-from-behind victory at Rotorua Golf Club, claiming the matchplay title over Kiwi Lisa Herbert at the 18th hole.

Gole, who rallied from being 4-down after seven holes, fired birdies at the 8th, 10th, 11th and 13th holes to square the match.

The world No.1 senior amateur golfer moved into the lead at the 16th hole before icing the title with a clutch 7-iron approach to six feet from the cup at the final green.

The win was Gole’s third New Zealand national title, adding her two recent senior championships to the New Zealand Junior Amateur victory she collected in 1989.

En route to the final, Gole defeated Ginny Bolderstone 7&6 (round 16), Robyn Boniface 2&1 (quarter-final) and fellow Australian Louise Mullard 4&3 (semi-final).

Gole and Herbert were the top two seeds in the matchplay section after the 18-hole strokeplay qualifying round.