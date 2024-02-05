2024 South Australian Senior OOM season tees off at Blackwood Golf Club

Brain Horan, Shane Amor, Nick Hromin and Brian Welsh

Report by John Anderson

Monday 29th of January saw the South Australian Senior Order of Merit series commence with the traditional event at Blackwood Golf Club in the south-eastern Adelaide Hills.

This was the thirteenth holding of this major senior event with the usual big field consisting of a morning Women’s event and the Men’s in the afternoon. Thanks to Lion Nathan, Club Professional Matt Dent and former captain Keith Pary-Jones for their support enabling a wide distribution of prizes.

A fine summer’s day with the course looking a picture. One of the features of this event is the efforts by the Men’s and Women’s organising committees to cajole their local members to play which results in the excellent turn-out of 76 Women and 89 Men.

Senior Men

Most of the contenders for the SOOM started but it was the Grange’s consistent Shane Amor who took the Gross with 76. Clubmate Paul Thomas, having his first SOOM start shot a very meritorious 77 for second with David Pateyjohns (Willunga) third with 78.

Best Nett performers tend to be locals and this was confirmed with Nick Hromin winning with an excellent 69 with Amor and Thomas’ scores of 71 confirming the quality of their rounds.

 

Super Senior Men

A 79 was enough for Brian Welsh (Glenelg) to win with Eric Lane second (81) – another good performance from a Grange member suggesting that the Grange boys could transfer their skills from sand-belt to the “hills”.

Two regular competitors in John Zatvoort (Aston Hills) and John Keogh (Glenelg) turned in rounds of 82.

Brain Horan’s nett 69  headed an all-Blackwood contingent with Club President Peter Schapel (71) showing that being “chief organiser” was no constraint with Peter Back also recording an under Nett-par 71.

 

Senior/Super Senior Women*

Tonia Ross, Paula White, Ali Cameron and Deb Christie.

The highly credentialed Deb Christie made the trip from Lameroo (matching the effort of Naracoorte’s Roger Pridmore) and added another success to her long list winning the Gross with 84 by a shot over Tonia Ross (Glenelg), with another Glenelg player, Jo Ricourt, another shot back.

Blackwood dominated in the Nett – only Christie’s equal 7th spoiling a “Blackwood-wash”. Ali Cameron (70) from Paula White (71) and Trish White (72).

*  The SASOOM for Women is a combined Senior/Super Senior competition. With their big field BGC presented prizes to both sections separately – see  https://www.blackwoodgolf.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Womens-Masters-Prize-Winners-List-2024.pdf

 

For full scores and details go to: https://www.golf.org.au/orderofmeritinfo/

 

Men’s Senior – Gross

Men’s Super Seniors – Gross

Women’s Senior/Super Seniors – Gross

Shane Amor

Grange

76

Brian Welsh

Glenelg

79

Deb Christie

Lameroo

84

Paul Thomas

Grange

77

Eric Lane

Grange

81

Tonia Ross

Glenelg

85

David Pateyjohns

Willunga

78

John Zantvoort

Aston Hills

82

Josephine Ricourt

Glenelg

86

Vin Pike

The Vines

80

John Keogh

Glenelg

82

Paula White

Blackwood

87

David Schirripa

Grange

80

Michael Richards

Tea Tree Gully

84

Gale MacPherson

Blackwood

87

Paul Gregory

The Vines

80

George Cleland

The Vines

85

Susan Olsen

Grange

90

Mark Potter

The Vines

80

Geoff Ashby

Wirrina Cove

85

Christine Trimmer

Glenelg

90

Stephen Osborn

Grange

81

John McInnes

Oakbank

85

Gundi Holzer

Blackwood

91

Yungbok Kim

North Adelaide

82

Brian Horan

Blackwood

86

Kathryn Hender

The Vines

91

Men’s Senior – Nett

Men’s Super Seniors – Nett

Women’s Seniors/Super Seniors – Nett

Nick Hromin

Blackwood

69

Brian Horan

Blackwood

67

Ali Cameron

Blackwood

70

Shane Amor

Grange

71

Peter Schapel

Blackwood

71

Paula White

Blackwood

71

Paul Thomas

Grange

71

Peter Back

Blackwood

71

Trish White

Blackwood

72

Neil Van Raalte

Blackwood

72

John Bradbrook

Blackwood

72

Gundi Holzer

Blackwood

73

Martin Forbes

Blackwood

72

John White

SA Sports

72

Sandy Duncan

Blackwood

75

Rick Kopulos

Blackwood

73

Brian Welsh

Glenelg

73

Nicky Govan

Blackwood

76

Peter Norman

North Adelaide

74

George Cleland

The Vines

74

Dianne Cottrell

Blackwood

76

David Alsop

Grange

74

Keith Parry-Jones

Blackwood

75

Tonia Ross

Glenelg

76

Vin Pike

The Vines

74

Eric Lane

Grange

75

Kathryn Hender

The Vines

76

 

