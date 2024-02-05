2024 South Australian Senior OOM season tees off at Blackwood Golf Club

Report by John Anderson

Monday 29th of January saw the South Australian Senior Order of Merit series commence with the traditional event at Blackwood Golf Club in the south-eastern Adelaide Hills.

This was the thirteenth holding of this major senior event with the usual big field consisting of a morning Women’s event and the Men’s in the afternoon. Thanks to Lion Nathan, Club Professional Matt Dent and former captain Keith Pary-Jones for their support enabling a wide distribution of prizes.

A fine summer’s day with the course looking a picture. One of the features of this event is the efforts by the Men’s and Women’s organising committees to cajole their local members to play which results in the excellent turn-out of 76 Women and 89 Men.

Senior Men

Most of the contenders for the SOOM started but it was the Grange’s consistent Shane Amor who took the Gross with 76. Clubmate Paul Thomas, having his first SOOM start shot a very meritorious 77 for second with David Pateyjohns (Willunga) third with 78.

Best Nett performers tend to be locals and this was confirmed with Nick Hromin winning with an excellent 69 with Amor and Thomas’ scores of 71 confirming the quality of their rounds.

Super Senior Men

A 79 was enough for Brian Welsh (Glenelg) to win with Eric Lane second (81) – another good performance from a Grange member suggesting that the Grange boys could transfer their skills from sand-belt to the “hills”.

Two regular competitors in John Zatvoort (Aston Hills) and John Keogh (Glenelg) turned in rounds of 82.

Brain Horan’s nett 69 headed an all-Blackwood contingent with Club President Peter Schapel (71) showing that being “chief organiser” was no constraint with Peter Back also recording an under Nett-par 71.

Senior/Super Senior Women*

The highly credentialed Deb Christie made the trip from Lameroo (matching the effort of Naracoorte’s Roger Pridmore) and added another success to her long list winning the Gross with 84 by a shot over Tonia Ross (Glenelg), with another Glenelg player, Jo Ricourt, another shot back.

Blackwood dominated in the Nett – only Christie’s equal 7th spoiling a “Blackwood-wash”. Ali Cameron (70) from Paula White (71) and Trish White (72).

* The SASOOM for Women is a combined Senior/Super Senior competition. With their big field BGC presented prizes to both sections separately – see https://www.blackwoodgolf.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Womens-Masters-Prize-Winners-List-2024.pdf

For full scores and details go to: https://www.golf.org.au/orderofmeritinfo/