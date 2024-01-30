YOU can win a year’s supply of the new Chrome Tour golf balls.

Callaway is partnering with Golf Australia to bring this promotion which celebrates the launch of the new Chrome Soft, Chrome Tour, and Chrome Tour X golf balls.

Callaway says from cover to core, Chrome Tour is the new gold standard Tour ball for better players who want the best in distance and feel.

“Every detail has been optimised including a new core, inner mantle, outer mantle, and cover formulation. Chrome Tour is engineered for outstanding performance with exceptional speed, consistent flight, incredible spin, and greenside control. Available in stores from Friday, 2 February 2024!” Callaway says.

Entries close February 2 so get in quick.

The other balls in the new Chrome line-up:

Chrome Soft is the new gold standard for aspirational players who are looking for a Tour quality ball. It provides outstanding performance with faster ball speeds, a new seamless Tour Aero to optimise your ball flight, increased greenside control, and soft feel.

The core is engineered to generate the most speed from a golf ball with Callaway’s best compression and material properties.

The new, uniquely designed aerodynamic package matches the launch characteristics of the ball for an optimised flight window from impact to downrange landing.

The Chrome Tour X is for the best players who want speed and the ultimate control from their Tour ball. Callaway has engineered Chrome Tour X to provide outstanding distance, workability, and spin so you can experience your best performance from tee-to-green.

RRP: $94.99 (dozen). Available in store from February 2.

For more information visit www.au.callawaygolf.com