2024 Western Sydney Region Veterans Open a hit

Over 130 keen veteran golfers contested the 2024 Western Sydney Region Veterans (WSRVGA) Open competition held at Penrith Golf Club on Tuesday.

While the home club dominated the winners list, most of the eight members club of the WSRVGA were included.

The 4BBB events was won by Barry Thornton and Colin Coleman (Richmond) with 46 points on a countback from the Leonay pair of Noel Donohoe and Colin Govers and another Leonay group of Bob Sproulle and Hans Schneider.

Scott Walker and Tracey Burke (Penrith), with 45 points, finished just ahead of fellow Penrith members Jean Paterson and Julie Berg (44 points).

With the home course advantage Penrith also dominated the individual competitions.

In Men’s A Grade Colin Neal (Penrith) edged out Noel Guillaume (Glenmore) by a single point, 36 to 35.

In Men’s B Grade Col Barton (Penrith 39) finished just ahead of Paul Key (Leonay), Robert Yap (Stonecutters) and Peter Aroney (Glenmore) all of who had 37 points.

Men’s C Grade broke the trend with Allen Davies (Leonay, 39 points) leading Penrith’s Allan Johnson by 3 at the end of the 18 holes.

In the Ladies competition it was a very tight finish with Di Edwards (Penrith, 32 points) beating Tarana Khana (Springwood, also 32) on a countback. These two were just ahead of Lynne Roberts and Catherine Kenny, both Penrith members and both with 31 points.

This was the only WSRVGA event that if open to non-members of the Association

The next event is the Heritage Cup at Richmond Golf Club on Tuesday February 20th. Players need to register with their club veterans delegate to be included or to join the Association.

STORY: Noel Hoppe | WSRVGA