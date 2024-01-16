An in-depth video look at the new 2024 Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Driver

Callaway Golf is touting their new ‘ground-breaking’ Paradym Ai Smoke Driver range – including one recommended for older golfers.

The company says their new family of drivers and irons represent a quantum leap forward in Callaway’s Ai journey.

They company says the new family of drivers features the most sophisticated driver face in Callaway history, the Ai Smart Face. This face uses real player data from many thousands of real golfers and advanced machine learning to create a series of sweet spots all over the face.

Callaway Golf’s 2024 Paradym Ai Smoke Driver lineup includes:

Paradym Ai Smoke Max – Most players, from high handicap amateurs to Tour pros, who want maximum distance and forgiveness with shot shape adjustability. The Paradym Ai Smoke Max has a forgiving shape and adjustable perimeter weighting to deliver up to 19 yards of shot shape correction.

Paradym Ai Smoke Max D – Players who want to hit a draw for straighter drives off the tee. The Max D Driver is built with high MOI, and a generously stretched profile at address. Also includes a rear weight that stabilizes the head and increases launch.

Paradym Ai Smoke Max Fast – Players who want easy launch with lightweight, easy-to-swing performance. The fixed hosel and rear weight is perfect for players looking to optimize distance.

Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond – Shaped with a neutral-to-fade biased face progression and a compact 450cc head size. For players looking to increase ball speed and lower spin, a 14g weight can be repositioned from the rear to the front for great workability off the tee.