Western Sydney Veteran Golfers back in action with 2024 Penrith Open

Western Sydney Veterans Golf begins the new year with the 2024 Western Sydney Veterans Open at Penrith Golf Club on Tuesday January 23rd.

All veteran members (ladies over 50, men over 55) of Springwood, Leonay, Richmond, Penrith, Glenmore, Wallacia, Dunheved and Stonecutters Golf Clubs are eligible to play even if not members of the Western Sydney Region Veteran Golfers Association (WSRVGA).

The event is a 2-ball best ball stableford with 3 individual mens grades and two individual ladies grades. With over $2000 in prizemoney available to the many winners it is the richest event of the calendar year for the senior players.

Entry forms and further information are available on the WSRVGA website or from the veterans delegate at each club.

The first interclub event of the year, for WSRVGA members only, will be held at Richmond Golf Club on Tuesday, February 20th. At the event prizes for the 2023 male and female Player of the Year, and Club of the Year prizes will be presented.