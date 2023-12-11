Merry Christmas: Ben Hogan’s Magic Elbow

THIS is a very Christmasy golf swing video, because it is all about the “gift” of Ben Hogan’s trail elbow magic – and as well the PGA instructor presenting is wearing a red shirt!

And in fact concentrating on the trail elbow (the right elbow for us right-handers) has been a real gift for my golf personally of late. Going entire rounds just focussing on keeping the right elbow (mostly) connected to the body throughout the swing has shown a real improvement in ball striking and consistency.

Not sure personally how all this elbow ‘magic’ works so better to let very experienced PGA pro Zach Allen explain what he says is the “best ball striking tip” he’s ever received.