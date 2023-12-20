Merry Christmas, Season’s Greetings, Happy Holidays, Santa’s golf tip… and all that!

Brian O'Hare
WE send best wishes and thanks to all our readers, contributors and everyone who has been associated with Australian Senior Golfer throughout the year.

There’s again been a lot going on in the world this year – and even plenty enough in the golfing world itself – so it will be good for everyone who can to put their feet up and relax for a while; and even better, to get out on a course somewhere and hit a few carefree balls.

It has been a tradition at this time of year for us to contact our good friend Santa for a favourite golfing tip and despite his hectic schedule the Big Fella has usually come forth.

But with everything going on this year he said, “You want a golfing tip? Sure, here it is:”

“Get out on a course somewhere, take a deep breath… and have as much fun as possible. Ho, Ho, Ho,”

“Now never ring me at this time of year again. And can you do something about bloody  Larry Canning!”

That’s a “sure” for the first one, and a “we wish” for the second.

Best wishes for a Happy Christmas and New Year, a great 2024, and stay safe.

