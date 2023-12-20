Mark Hale & Louise Mullard happy 2023 NSW Senior Order of Merit winners

By Emmanuel Aravanis | Golf NSW

Mark Hale of Mudgee and Louise Mullard of Wyong have been declared the NSW Men’s and Women’s Senior Order of Merit (SOOM) winners for 2023.

Hale took out an impressive five SOOM events throughout the year, Mollymook, The Links Shell Cove, Cabramatta, Long Reef and Gungahlin Lakes.

Dressed in yellow like the Tour De France – having secured the SOOM title at ACT Senior Championships, Hale was elated with his win.

“Thank you to all the people that competed in this year’s SOOM. Its great to play great courses with great people”

“Thanks to my family for the support they have given me all year.”

Andy Hugill of Mona Vale led the SOOM for most of the year until getting run down by Hale in the last few events. Hugill had seven wins at Mona Vale, Oatlands, Horizons, Twin Creeks, Killara and Eastlake plus a clutch of other strong finishes.

Adam Cornell finished in third place with 4 wins at Carnarvon, Mona Vale, Dunheved and Manly.

Doug Cullam turned 65 earlier in the year and was dominate winning 16 Over 65’s events at Cabramatta, Penrith, Horizons, Bankstown, Strathfield, Duntryleague, Wyong, Glenmore, The Lakes, Bonnie Doon, Monash, Pymble, Oatlands, Cromer and The Australian.

Simon Dunstone from Gold Creek CC clinched the Nett SOOM at Cromer Seniors today. He made his move after his win at ACT Senior Championships puting him into the picture with the remaining 2 SOOM events at Long Reef and Cromer.

His tied 7th place secured him just enough points to boost him to the top of the leaderboard.



