Mark Hale & Louise Mullard happy 2023 NSW Senior Order of Merit winners

By| Golf NSW
Mark Hale of Mudgee and Louise Mullard of Wyong have been declared the NSW Men’s and Women’s Senior Order of Merit (SOOM) winners for 2023.
Hale took out an impressive five SOOM events throughout the year, Mollymook, The Links Shell Cove, Cabramatta, Long Reef and Gungahlin Lakes.
Dressed in yellow like the Tour De France – having secured the SOOM title at ACT Senior Championships, Hale was elated with his win.
“Thank you to all the people that competed in this year’s SOOM. Its great to play great courses with great people”
“Thanks to my family for the support they have given me all year.”
Andy Hugill of Mona Vale led the SOOM for most of the year until getting run down by Hale in the last few events. Hugill had seven wins at Mona Vale, Oatlands, Horizons, Twin Creeks, Killara and Eastlake plus a clutch of other strong finishes.
Adam Cornell finished in third place with 4 wins at Carnarvon, Mona Vale, Dunheved and Manly.
Doug Cullam turned 65 earlier in the year and was dominate winning 16 Over 65’s events at Cabramatta, Penrith, Horizons, Bankstown, Strathfield, Duntryleague, Wyong, Glenmore, The Lakes, Bonnie Doon, Monash, Pymble, Oatlands, Cromer and The Australian.
Simon Dunstone from Gold Creek CC clinched the Nett SOOM at Cromer Seniors today. He made his move after his win at ACT Senior Championships puting him into the picture with the remaining 2 SOOM events at Long Reef and Cromer.
His tied 7th place secured him just enough points to boost him to the top of the leaderboard.
In the Women’s Senior Order of Merit (WSOOM), Louise Mullard claimed victory with two wins at CCWGA Tournament and Fern Bay.
Mullard’s runner-up finish to Nadene Gole at NSW Senior Amateur in March was the difference between herself and Gemma Dooley from New South Wales GC.
Dooley picked up 3 wins of her own at the NHDLGA Tournament, Duntryleague and Belmont.
The WSOOM Nett winner was Susan Fenwick of Duntryleague.
Men’s SOOM Results
Gross Winner – Mark Hale (Mudgee GC)
Gross Runner Up – Andy Hugill (Mona Vale GC)
Gross Third Place – Adam Cornell (Royal Sydney GC)
SOOM Net Winner – Simon Dunstone (Gold Creek CC)
SOOM Over 65’s Gross Winner – Doug Cullam (Monash CC)
Women’s SOOM Results
Gross Winner – Louise Mullard (Wyong GC)
Gross Runner Up – Gemma Dooley (New South Wales GC)
WSOOM Net Winner – Susan Fenwick (Duntryleague GC)
Footnote: Four women and two men from NSW have been selected to represent Australia in the 2024 Senior Trans-Tasman match at Taupo Golf Club in February.
The teams are:
Women: Nadene Gole (VIC, Capt.) Sue Wooster ( VIC),Louise Mullard (NSW), Gemma Dooley ( NSW), Cath Stolz (NSW), Jacqui MOrgan ( NSW)
Men: James Lavender (VIC Capt.) Ian Frost (QLD), David Bagust (NSW), Greg Wilson (VIC), Graham Hourn (QLD) and Ken Brewer (NSW)