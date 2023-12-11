PGA Legends Tour Latest: Walters edges stellar field to claim Gold Coast Senior PGA

Victorian Euan Walters reignited his love affair with the Queensland greens to edge a stellar field and take out the two-day $40,000 Gold Coast Senior PGA Championship at Lakelands Golf Club.

Seven players were tied at the top after Round 1 but it was a late charge from Walters that would prove the difference.

After starting from the daunting par-4 10th on Friday, Walters made birdie at four of his final six holes for a round of 6-under 66 and a one-stroke win from American Richard Gilkey (69).

Order of Merit leader Andre Stolz (68), Scott Laycock (70), Scott Barr (68) and Peter Lonard (69) all finished in a tie for third at 5-under par as the PGA Legends Tour builds towards its season conclusion.

Although he grew up playing on the Melbourne Sandbelt, Walters said he has developed a liking for the putting surfaces of south-east Queensland.

“My first year out on tour I really struggled, being a member of a Sandbelt course,” admitted Walters, pictured with tournament sponsor Greg Rix.

“I learnt to get over it and I actually think that Queensland greens are the best in the country, consistently from the start of the day until the end. I think that’s what makes them great.

“They’re very true, they roll very smooth, it’s just getting used to reading the grain.

“Other than that, I really love them so I putt well on Queensland greens.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

A par on 10 was a solid start on day two, Walters following it up with back-to-back birdies at the par-5 11th and the par-4 12th.

Four pars preceded a dropped shot at the par-3 17th, which would be his only bogey of the day.

He birdied the par-4 first but it was a run of four birdies from the par-4 fourth and culminating with the crucial birdie on nine that would get him across the line.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I hit it pretty close a lot of the time and wedged it well.

“Drove the ball pretty good today – bit better than yesterday – and managed to seal the deal on most of the putts.

“The course was fantastic out there. If you played well you got rewarded, which I was very fortunate to do.

“It’s been a rough year for me, I’ve been struggling with a lot of injuries and stuff like that.

“But a lot of people are helping me so I’m just grateful to be able to hit it actually.

“I’ve had some pretty bad scores over the last month just trying to work through it so I’m very grateful for how it worked out today.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Euan Walters 71-66—137

2 Richard Gilkey 69-69—138

T3 Scott Barr 71-68—139

T3 Scott Laycock 69-70—139

T3 Peter Lonard 70-69—139

T3 Andre Stolz 71-68—139

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour stays on the Gold Coast on Monday for the $45,000 Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club Legends Pro-Am hosted by Adam Scott and Peter Senior.