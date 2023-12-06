Unleash your own authentic golf swing: Ease vs Power

FOR older golfers it’s maybe not all about trying to emulate the power of the likes of Rory McIlroy but finding your own efficient but ‘friendly’ golf swing you can hit week in, week out without constant visits to the painkillers cabinet.

‘Easiest Swing’ coach Philip Sparks says it’s all about playing golf in a more natural way and to free golfers from contrived and awkward positions in their effort to conform.

“We believe all golfers have an in-built “Easiest Swing” and way to play, once released from conventional “rules” their golf swing and game becomes more repeatable and comfortable.