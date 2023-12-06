PGA Legends Tour Latest

A roundup of the latest action on the PGA Legends Tour, including Order of Merit leader Andre Stolz’s big win at the NSW Senior PGA Championship.

Backwell, Rix split pot at Lismore Legends Pro-Am

By Tony Webeck

Birdies at two of his final three holes was enough for Richard Backwell to match Greg Rix’s score of 1-under 69 and earn a share of top spot at the Lismore Workers Legends Pro-Am.

Strong winds from the south-east and the small greens at Lismore Workers Golf Club meant that only two players broke par all day… and it was enough for the win. Rix set the mark in the morning wave with three birdies and two bogeys in his round of 69, Backwell finishing strongly to join Rix at the top of the leaderboard. Victorious in a major amateur event at Lismore back in 1986, Backwell was thrilled to experience much success in the Northern Rivers. “I still remember that tournament. I actually tied with Mark Wilson who was one of the senior guys out here,” Backwell recalled. “We had a three-hole playoff, aggregate, and I got him there. “I’ve been coming here a long time and played with some good friends of mine today and have lots of good memories of Lismore.” HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED Starting with a birdie on his opening hole, the par-5 15th, Rix made the most of the morning conditions. He moved to 2-under with a birdie at the par-4 18th but found himself back at even par after bogeys at three and nine. A two at the 121-metre par-3 11th got Rix back into red figures, closing out his round with pars at each of his final three holes. In perhaps something of an omen, Backwell also began his round on the 15th hole but did his best work late in the round. A bogey at 17 was countered by a birdie at the par-3 second before Backwell added a second birdie at the par-5 sixth to get to 1-under. Back-to-back bogeys on eight and nine looked to have ended his hopes of victory but late birdies on 12 and 13 would prove to be enough. WHAT THE WINNER SAID “It was a pretty strong breeze coming from the south-east and the greens are quite small here,” said Backwell. “I find that there are a bunch of wedge holes but there are also a bunch where I’m hitting 5, 6, 7-irons in, so you’ve got to hit some nice iron shots or chip and putt well. “I drove it beautifully and hit a lot of really nice iron shots. Missed a couple of up-and-downs that I should have made but I did make some as well.” LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

T1 Gregory Rix 69

T1 Richard Backwell 69

3 David Fearns 70

T4 David Crawford 72

T4 Roland Baglin 72

T4 Guy Wall 72 NEXT UP The PGA Legends Tour heads north to Brisbane on Wednesday for the inaugural Ashgrove Legends Pro-Am at Ashgrove Golf Course.

Tooman comes up trumps at Casino Legends Pro-Am

By Tony Webeck

Simon Tooman has set his sights on the rich run of events to close out the 2023 PGA Legends Tour season after a one-stroke win at the Northern Rivers Concreting Casino Legends Pro-Am.

Marking his third win in the past 13 starts, Tooman used a practice round at Casino Golf Club the day prior to good effect, posting a round of 3-under 67 to finish one clear of Mike Zilko on Sunday. Michael Graham was outright third with a score of 1-under 69 as players look toward six events all worth at least $25,000 over the next three weeks. “I know I need to play well because the events coming up are going to be very, very hard and it’s only going to get harder,” said Tooman. “I need to be playing well.” HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED Starting from the fifth tee, Tooman wasted no time moving into red numbers. He backed up a birdie at the par-5 sixth with a second at the par-4 eighth before peeling off six straight pars. He took advantage of the short par-4 15th to pick up his third birdie of the day and then turned for home with a birdie on 18. In oppressive heat, a wrong club selection on the tee at the par-4 first led to his only bogey of the day, steadying with three closing pars to finish one shot in front. WHAT THE WINNER SAID “I played very solid; it was really hard work out there playing this golf course. “I’ve played here before so I’ve got an idea of where to go. I played a practice round yesterday which really helped. “Fatigue got to me. It was very hot out there and I made a mistake and made a five but I played the last three holes very well because the wind got up and they were pretty tricky.” LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN 1 Simon Tooman 67

2 Mike Zilko 68

3 Michael Graham 69

T4 Troy Alsford 70

T4 Brad Burns 70

T4 Craig Warren 70

Stolz creates history with NSW Senior PGA triumph

By Tony Webeck

Order of Merit leader Andre Stolz has set a new benchmark for prize money on the PGA Legends Tour with a one-shot win at the Col Crawford BMW NSW Senior PGA Championship at Cromer Golf Club in Sydney.

Victorious at the $25,000 event at Roseville two days prior, Stolz was the only player under par across the 36 holes at Cromer, his scores of 70-69 enough to edge Scott Barr by a shot. With the winner’s cheque for $5,400, Stolz became the first player to accumulate $100,000 in prize money in a single season, a target he set for himself at the start of the season. “A lot of people were asking at the start of the year how much can you make on this tour,” said Stolz. “At the start of the year I said we had nearly 80 events and I was sure that there would be at least one or two guys cracking the 100 for the year.

“No one has cracked the 100k on the Legends Tour ever so I had that as one of my goals. “Unfortunately I didn’t play that good at the Senior Open or Australian Senior PGA but I set in my mind that I would crack the 100 before the end of this stretch before we have a break and go to Queensland.” Leading by one after a round of 5-under 66 in Round 1, Barr shot 74 in Round 2 to finish at level par, one clear of Neil Sarkies (72) and Mark Boulton (70). HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED With the tree-lined Cromer layout with perched greens playing to its most challenging, Stolz began the second round four strokes back of Barr. He dropped a stroke further back with a bogey on 13 but responded with a birdie at the next. After six-straight pars Stolz then made his move with three birdies on the trot, establishing enough of a buffer that a double-bogey at the par-4 seventh was not fatal to his hopes. WHAT THE WINNER SAID “It’s a tough course anyway. Heavily tree-lined, quite demanding. The pin placements the first day were extremely tricky, tucked pretty good over some bunkers and things. Fortunate that we got some rain overnight after the first round so at least the greens were a little bit more receptive on day two. “To be honest, I’m playing pretty well for the most part but just throwing in a little bit of rubbish every now and again which has been frustrating. “Sometimes that makes you play a little more cautiously and focus hard on each shot. “That’s something I’m pretty happy about with my game. Just the fact that we’ve had a lot of golf on and haven’t been able to do any quality practice on a range to tidy things up. You’ve just got to play with what you’ve got and at the moment and that’s what I’ve been doing the last few weeks.” LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Andre Stolz 70-69—139

2 Scott Barr 66-74—140

T3 Neil Sarkies 69-72—141

T3 Mark Boulton 71-70—141

T5 Nigel Lane 72-70—142

T5 Mark Gilson 73-69—142

T5 Nicholas Robb 72-70—142

PHOTOS: PGA of Australia