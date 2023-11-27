How to follow the 2023 Australian Open: TV Times

The good news is the Australian Opens this week will have live TV coverage on both Free-to-Air and Pay TV from Thursday to Sunday.

The Men’s, Women’s and All Abilities HANDA Australian Opens will tee off at The Lakes and the Australian Golf Clubs in Sydney.

After his winning heroics on the weekend many eyes will be on Perth’s Min Woo Lee and no doubt his Greg Norman Medal winning sister Minjee Lee, with the possibility of an historic family winning double well on the cards.

But there will be many other local Aussie and international golfing stars on show at the iconic event.

Live television and streaming services will be available from the 9 network and Fox Sports/Kayo.

Australian TV Times (AEDT) – 9Gem, 9HD, FoxSports, Kayo Round 1 | Thu 30 Nov | 12pm-5pm

Round 2 | Fri 1 Dec | 12pm-5pm

Round 3 | Sat 2 Dec | 2pm-7pm (Note that Channel 9 will switch to Gem late in the third round)

Round 4 | Sun 3 Dec | 1pm-6pm (Note that Channel 9 will switch to Gem late in the final round)

