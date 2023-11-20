PGA Legends Tour Latest

Some of the latest on the PGA Legends Tour including new member David Bransdon’s debut win, another newbie in Stephen Allan taking the NSW Legends and Andre Stolz honoured to claim Glenn Joyner Legends Pro-Am

Bransdon breaks through at David Mercer Senior Classic

By Tony Webeck | PGA of Australia

The latest addition to the PGA Legends Tour has made his maiden win one to remember with David Bransdon taking out the $100,000 David Mercer Senior Classic at Killara Golf Club.

Runner-up at the Cowra Legends Pro-Am on debut two weeks ago, Bransdon immediately established that he would be a regular contender among the over-50s. Top-10 at the Australian PGA Senior Championship last weekend, Bransdon was tied for fourth at the Glenn Joyner Legends Pro-Am at The Australian before clinching his breakthrough win with a birdie at the final hole at Killara. Bransdon’s round of 4-under 68 was just enough to finish one stroke clear of Order of Merit leader Andre Stolz, Anthony Summers, David Van Raalte and Brendan Chant. Given Mercer’s standing within the Australian golf community, Bransdon was thrilled that his name will now be added to a trophy previously won by the likes of Lyndsay Stephen, Mike Harwood and Peter Fowler. “It’s pretty awesome because he’s a legend of our industry,” said Bransdon, pictured with Richard Mercer and Greg Hohnen. “To add myself to that list is a pretty awesome feeling.” HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED A birdie to start, a birdie to finish and no bogeys in between. It was a winning formula for Bransdon as he kept mistakes to a minimum and picked off two further birdie opportunities during his round to finish one shot in front. Starting from the short par-4 13th, the Victorian patiently picked off 11 pars before launching a late birdie blitz, surging to the top of the leaderboard with birdies on seven and nine, the clincher coming with a final birdie at the par-5 12th. WHAT THE WINNER SAID “It was awesome actually. It was nice to get the first win under the belt. “I nearly snagged a win in my first event but came down to someone else making a nice putt on the last. “And I two-putted from long range to sneak over the line myself. “Any time you keep a clean card it’s awesome,” Bransdon said of going bogey-free. “That’s the idea. Keep the mistakes off the card and hopefully make a few birds.” LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN 1 David Bransdon 68 T2 Anthony Summers 69 T2 David Van Raalte 69 T2 Brendan Chant 69 T2 Andre Stolz 69 NEXT UP The PGA Legends Tour continues its Sydney stretch with the $30,000 Col Crawford BMW NSW Senior PGA Championship over two days at Cromer Golf Club starting Monday. Final scores and prize money

Allan rises to occasion at New South Wales Legends Pro-Am

By Tony Webeck | PGA of Australia

The spectacular setting and stern challenge posed by New South Wales Golf Club brought the best out in Stephen Allan as he recorded his maiden win on the PGA Legends Tour.

Allan, who turned 50 in October, is using the Legends Tour in Australia as preparation for the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying School in Arizona from December 5-8. There’s no form like winning form and Allan was able to recall on past tournament performances at NSW Golf Club to post 3-under 69 and record a one stroke win in the New South Wales Golf Club Legends Pro-Am presented by Porsche Centre Sydney South. “Once the schedules all came out and the dates for the Champions Tour Q school came out, I looked to come down and play as much as I can,” Allan said of his appearances on the PGA Legends Tour. “The last couple of years I haven’t played as much as I would like but with these in the lead-up it’s a great preparation to try and sharpen up your game. “Hopefully I can join some of the other Aussies over there on the Champions Tour.” Now a highly-regarded PGA Professional in Western Australia, Scott Barr (70) continued his recent good form to finish outright second with former Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia tournament winner Scott Laycock and four-time Order of Merit winner Brad Burns sharing third at even par 72. HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED Out in the second group off the first tee in the afternoon wave, Allan was forced to contend with the ever-present winds that buffet the NSW Golf Club layout. He went out in 1-under thanks to a birdie at the par-5 fifth and eight pars but dropped back to even par with a bogey on the par-4 10th. It would be his only step backwards, though, picking up birdies on the par-5 12th and 18th holes as well as a birdie at the par-4 15th to finish one clear of Barr. WHAT THE WINNER SAID “It was tough; it’s just hard work. Just keep grinding, keep hitting good shots and make pars and hopefully snag a couple of birdies. “Coming in, luckily I was able to do that. “It’s just an enjoyable place to play and I think you really have to get focused on your shots. There’s a few shots out there where you have to hit great shots. “You stand on the fifth tee and that wind is blowing straight into you, it’s pretty nerve-wracking. “I managed to hit some good ones today and rolled a couple of putts in.” LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN 1 Stephen Allan 69 2 Scott Barr 70 T3 Scott Laycock 72 T3 Brad Burns 72 Final scores and prizemoney

Stolz honoured to claim Glenn Joyner Legends Pro-Am

By Tony Webeck

Order of Merit leader Andre Stolz has broken free of some indifferent form to claim the inaugural Glenn Joyner Australian Golf Club Legends Pro-Am at The Australian Golf Club.