2024 NSW Veteran Golfers ‘Week of Golf’ Program

WE present the 2024 edition of the NSW Veteran Golfers Association ‘Week of Golf’ program. The association organises a comprehensive program of some 50 veteran golf events for men and women older golfers across the state.
The veteran Week of Golf tournaments offer a great experience mixing fun but competitive golf, social events, travel and tourism. It’s well worth taking part if you have the opportunity.
The program details when and where events are to be held, how to enter, and who to contact for further information. The information originates with the NSWVGA and we try to keep up to date with the latest status of all events, showing if they are ‘OPEN’ for entry, are fully booked but maybe have a ‘WAIT LIST ONLY’ or if they have concluded.
When events you are interested in are listed as “Not yet open” you usually have the option of contacting individual tournament directors to keep up to date on their status.
2023 NSW Veteran Golf Association (NSWVGA) Week of Golf Program details
The NSWVGA has over 15,000 members, many of whom enjoy some (or many) of the 50+ Weeks of Golf and the six championships played under the auspices of the organisation each year. In addition, many individual golf clubs conduct monthly, weekly (or more) veterans events to satisfy the golfing needs of their members and visitors.
NSW Veteran Weeks of Golf formats
The Weeks of Golf are usually conducted Monday to Friday, with competition play Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with a lay day on Wednesday. The format varies at each event but there is a mix of individual Stableford events and 2 or 4-person team events. The hospitality at these events is of the highest degree and you will certainly be made welcome by the locals. There is often a registration event on the Sunday and a celebration/prizegiving event later in the week.
More NSW Vets Golf info
For the latest ASG news on veteran golf around Australia click on this Veteran Golf category link and you can also see general information on our Guide to Veteran Golf Around Australia page.
SEE OUR BACKGROUND STORY ON THE NSW VETS WEEKS OF GOLF
How to join
To qualify as a member of the NSWVGA, you must have attained the age of 55 years for both men and women, you must be an amateur member of a registered golf club affiliated with Golf NSW or Golf Australia and you must have a Golf Australia handicap.
To become a member of the NSWVGA, golfers normally join through their local Group or Club
2023 NSW Veteran Golfers Week of Golf Program
(Program details last updated 12/11/24)
|Dates
|Event / Courses / NSWVGA Rep
|Tournament Director / Phone / Email
|Status / Program / Entry Form
|5 Feb – 9 Feb 24
|Myall Coast Week Of Golf
Hawks Nest
Rep: t.b.a.
|Colin Clinch
0477 472 396
myallcoastvets@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|12 Feb – 16 Feb 24
|Shoalhaven Week Of Golf
Shoalhaven Heads, Nowra, St Georges Basin, Worrigee Links
Rep: t.b.a.
|Keith Pinkard
0408 840 520
keithpinkardvgc@bigpond.com
|Open
Click for Program
Click for Conditions of Entry
Click for online Entry form
|12 Feb – 16 Feb 24
|*Norfolk Island Veterans Tournament
Norfolk Island
Rep: Penny Hudson
|
|19 Feb – 23 Feb 24
|Illawarra Week Of Golf
The Grange, The Links Shell Cove, Port Kembla, Wollongong
Rep: t.b.a.
|Steve Wicks
0419 486 456
illawarravets2019@gmail.com
|Open
Download Program/Conditions of entry
Click for online entry
|26 Feb – 1 Mar 24
|Blue Mountains Week Of Golf
Springwood, Wentworth Falls, Blackheath, Lithgow
Rep: t.b.a.
|Brian Gibblett
0427 495 891
bigpaws@dodo.com.au
|Not yet open
|4 Mar – 8 Mar 24
|Central West Week of Golf
Duntryleague, Wentworth, Bathurst
Rep: John Dixon
|John Dalton
0488 040 350
orangegolfclassic@bigpond.com
|Not yet open
|11 Mar – 15 Mar 24
|Upper Hunter Week Of Golf
Muswellbrook
Rep: Aileen Williams
|Bruce Robinson
0427 133 446
bruce24273@bigpond.com
|Open
Download program/entry form
|18 Mar – 22 Mar 24
|NSWVGA Mixed 4BBB Championships
Tura Beach
Rep: t.b.a.
|Loraine Lambert
02 6495 9068
golf@turabeachcountryclub.com
|Not yet open
|25 Mar – 29 Mar 24
|*no event – Easter
|2 Apr – 5 Apr 24
|Boggabri Week Of Golf
Boggabri
Rep: Aileen Williams
Note: Easter 29 Mar – 1 Apr
|Milton Scaysbrook
0428 434 669
milton1942@outlook.com
|Not yet open
|8 Apr – 12 Apr 24
|Tamworth Week Of Golf
Tamworth, Longyard
Rep: Aileen Williams
|Paul McDougall
0407 618 958
tlvwog@gmail.com
|Open
Download Program/Conditions of entry
Download editable entry form
|13 Apr – 14 Apr 24
|NSWVGA Mixed Sand Green Championships
Walcha
Rep: t.b.a.
|Neil Dark
0428 772 787
neildark1952@outlook.com
|Not yet open
|15 Apr – 19 Apr 24
|Uralla Week Of Golf
Uralla
Rep: t.b.a.
Note: NSW School Holidays 15 – 26 Apr
|Rowan Chandler
0412 066 807
chandler.rowan@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|15 Apr – 16 Apr 24
|Tumut / Gundagai Week Of Golf-1
Tumut
Rep: Aileen Williams
Note: NSW School Holidays 15 – 26 Apr
|Warwick Butler
0428 752 960
admin@tumutgolfclub.com.au
|Not yet open
|18 Apr – 19 Apr 24
|Tumut / Gundagai Week Of Golf-2
Gundagai
Rep: Aileen Williams
Note: NSW School Holidays 15 – 26 Apr
|Jarrod Harding
02 6944 1926
golf@gdsclub.com.au
|Not yet open
|22 Apr – 26 Apr 24
|Glen Innes Week Of Golf
Glen Innes
Rep: t.b.a.
Note: NSW School Holidays 15 – 26 Apr
|Ken Kempton
0427 453 066
gigolf@bigpond.net.au
|Not yet open
|22 Apr – 26 Apr 24
|Cootamundra Week Of Golf
Cootamundra
Rep: Aileen Williams
Note: NSW School Holidays 15 – 26 Apr
|Daryl Gehrig
0428 422 392
dgehrig@gehrig.com.au
|Not yet open
|29 Apr – 3 May 24
|New England Week Of Golf
Inverell
Rep: t.b.a.
|Jim Shadlow
0407 986 129
shadlow8@bigpond.com
|Open
Download Program/Conditions of entry
Download entry form
|29 Apr – 3 May 24
|Forbes Week Of Golf
Forbes
Rep: Penny Hudson
|Lyn Roberts
0435 585 460
lvgolf@optusnet.com.au
|Not yet open
|6 May – 10 May 24
|Moree Veterans Week Of Golf
Moree
Rep: t.b.a.
|Paul Wilde
0428 521 599
paullwilde@me.com
|Not yet open
|13 May – 17 May 24
|Narrabri Week Of Golf
Narrabri
Rep: t.b.a.
|Lyn Shearer
0427 051 652
lynshrr278@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|20 May – 24 May 24
|Gloucester Week Of Golf
Gloucester
Rep: t.b.a.
|Peter Buettel
0429 208 944
buettel@ozemail.com.au
|Not yet open
|27 May – 31 May 24
|NSWVGA Match Play Championships
Shoalhaven Heads
Rep: t.b.a.
|Greg Collins
02 4448 8683
shgolfclub2@bigpond.com
|Not yet open
|3 Jun – 7 Jun 24
|Great Lakes Week Of Golf
Tuncurry, Foster
Rep: Aileen Williams
|Martin Salt
0408 609 497
lsa47294@bigpond.net.au
|Not yet open
|10 Jun – 14 Jun 24
|Muree Week of Golf
Muree
Rep: Aileen Williams
|Betty Ritchie
0408 689 684
mureevwog@mureegolfclub.com.au
|Not yet open
|17 Jun – 21 Jun 24
|*no event
|24 Jun – 28 Jun 24
|*no event
|1 Jul – 5 Jul 24
|*no event
|8 Jul – 12 Jul 24
|*no event
Note: NSW School Holidays 8th – 19 Jul
|15 Jul – 19 Jul 24
|Maclean Week Of Golf
Maclean
Rep: Penny Hudson
Note: NSW School Holidays 8th – 19 Jul
|Kate and Mark Hemmey
0411 033 323
macleanvetsgc.weekofgolf@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|22 Jul – 26 Jul 24
|Ballina Week Of Golf
Ballina
Rep: Penny Hudson
|Rob Orchard
0499 992 941
ballinawog@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|29 Jul – 2 Aug 24
|Far South Coast Week Of Golf
Bega, Bermagui, Eden, Tathra, Tura Beach
Rep: Aileen Williams
|Norm Hamilton
0418 323 891
golf@turabeachcountryclub.com.au
|Not yet open
|29 Jul – 2 Aug 24
|Murwillumbah Week Of Golf
Murwillumbah
Rep: t.b.a.
|Ray Kent
0410 570 488
murwillumbahveterans@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|5 Aug – 9 Aug 24
|Coolangatta Tweed Heads Week Of Golf
Coolangatta Tweed Heads
Rep: Penny Hudson
|Grant Evans
0409 589 725
cthvets@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|12 Aug – 16 Aug 24
|Yamba Week Of Golf
Yamba
Rep: Penny Hudson
|t.b.a
|Not yet open
|19 Aug – 23 Aug 24
|Sawtell Week Of Golf
Sawtell
Rep: Penny Hudson
|Rachel Jacobson
02 6653 1006
manager@sawtellgolf.com.au
|Not yet open
|26 Aug – 30 Aug 24
|Nambucca Heads Week Of Golf
Nambucca Island Golf Club
Rep: Penny Hudson
|Geoff McCann
0403 158 757
vetsnhigc24@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|2 Sep – 6 Sep 24
|Macleay Valley Week Of Golf
South West Rocks, Kempsey, Frederickton
Rep: Penny Hudson
|Frank Ryan
0429 787 090
swrvetsgolf@gmail.com
|Open
Download program/entry form
|2 Sep – 6 Sep 24
|Tocumwal Week Of Golf
Tocumwal
Rep: Aileen Williams
|Marty Walsh
03 5874 9172
golfdirector@tocumwalgolf.com
|Not yet open
|9 Sep – 13 Sep 24
|Rich River Week Of Golf
Rich River
Rep: Aileen Williams
|Rosalie Drill
03 5481 3372
golfpro@richriver.com.au
|Not yet open
|9 Sep – 10 Sep 24
|Hastings River Week Of Golf-1
Port Macquarie
Rep: t.b.a.
|John Tracey
0437 398 705
portmacquarievets@hotmail.com
|Not yet open
|12 Sep – 13 Sep 24
|Hastings River Week Of Golf-2
Wauchope Country Club
Rep: t.b.a.
|Bill Studeman
0404 825 848
bilby507@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|16 Sep – 20 Sep 24
|Barham Week Of Golf
Barham
Rep: Aileen Williams
|Dallas Bibby
0419 644 322
dagsb@bigpond.com
|Not yet open
|16 Sep – 20 Sep 24
|Mudgee Week Of Golf
Mudgee
Rep: Penny Hudson
|Bob Colley
0427 738 593
mudgeevets@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|21 Sep – 22 Sep 24
|NSWVGA Mens Sand Green 4BBB Championships
Narromine
Rep: t.b.a.
|Ashley Bullock
0488 067 979 or 0427 299 625
ash.bullock@bigpond.com
|Not yet open
|23 Sep – 27 Sep 24
|Dubbo Veterans Week Of Golf
Dubbo
Rep: Penny Hudson
|John Dixon
0407 210 644
vetsgolf@dubbogolfclub.com.au
|Not yet open
|23 Sep – 27 Sep 24
|NSWVGA Stroke Play Championships
Dubbo
Rep: Penny Hudson
|John Dixon
0407 210 644
vetsgolf@dubbogolfclub.com.au
|Not yet open
|30 Sep – 4 Oct 24
|Silver City Week Of Golf
Broken Hill Country Club
Rep: t.b.a.
Note: NSW school holidays 30 Sep – 11 Oct
|Dennis Martin
08 8087 7217
martin_dg@bigpond.com
|Not yet open
|7 Oct – 11 Oct 24
|Corowa Howlong Week Of Golf
Corowa, Howlong
Rep: Aileen Williams
Note: NSW school holidays 30 Sep – 11 Oct
|Paul Steiner
02 6026 5321
pro@howlonggolf.com.au
|
Not yet open
|12 Oct – 13 Oct 24
|NSWVGA Mens Sand Green Championships
venue t.b.a.
|Organised by Golf NSW
|14 Oct – 18 Oct 24
|Tenterfield Week Of Golf
Tenterfield
Rep: t.b.a.
Note: NSW Labour Day 7 Oct
|Bruce Norris
02 6737 5573
bruce.norris@bigpond.com
|Not yet open
|14 Oct – 18 Oct 24
|Deniliquin Week Of Golf
Deniliquin
Rep: Penny Hudson
|Margaret Radeski
0407 647 758
denigolf@bigpond.net.au
|Not yet open
|14 Oct – 18 Oct 24
|Manning Valley Week Of Golf
Taree, Tallwoods, Harrington Waters
Rep: t.b.a.
|Alan Hobbs
0424 142 595
hojac49@outlook.com
|Not yet open
|20 Oct – 25 Oct 24
|*AVGU National Championships
SA – Berri, Barmera, Loxton
Rep: Aileen Williams
|t.b.a.
|21 Oct – 25 Oct 24
|Leeton Week Of Golf
Leeton
Rep: t.b.a.
|Jason Mimmo
02 6953 3292
jasonmimmo@dodo.com.au
|Not yet open
|21 Oct – 25 Oct 24
|Kew Week Of Golf
Kew
Rep: t.b.a.
|Col Voss
0413 672 917
colcvoss@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|28 Oct – 1 Nov 24
|Griffith VGA Week Of Golf
Griffith
Rep: Penny Hudson
|Rob Trembath
0427 636 470 or 02 6963 6470
griffithvetgolf@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|28 Oct – 1 Nov 24
|Port Stephens Week Of Golf
Nelson Bay, Tanilba Bay, Pacific Dunes, Horizons
Rep: t.b.a.
|Gary Watt
02 4981 4536
garyjwatt@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|4 Nov – 8 Nov 24
|Harden Week Of Golf
Harden
Rep: Aileen Williams
|Don Maling
0459 791 126
donmaling@bigpond.com
|Not yet open
|11 Nov – 15 Nov 24
|Southern Highlands Week Of Golf
Highlands, Bowral, Moss Vale, Mt Broughton
Rep: t.b.a.
|Dennis Harelle
0418 212 969
dharelle@bigpond.net.au
|Not yet open
|18 Nov – 22 Nov 24
|Cherry Festival Week Of Golf
Young
Rep: t.b.a.
|Craig Watson
0458 933 248
everlast86@bigpond.com
|Not yet open
|25 Nov – 29 Nov 24
|Seaside Valley Week Of Golf
Kiama, Jamberoo
Rep: Aileen Williams
|Bob Smith
0458 966 953
bobsmith6@bigpond.com
|Not yet open