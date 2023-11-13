Gole and Lavender top the 2023 Senior Order of Merit

Australian Senior Amateur Champions Nadene Gole and James Lavender have finished on top of the 2023 Senior Order of Merit in triumphant years for both players.

Gole had a phenomenal 12 months, winning all six state senior championships to go with her national senior title and absolutely dominate the division.

Sue Wooster and Louise Mullard capped off their own brilliant years with their second and third finish in this year’s rankings.

Lavender finished the year in fantastic form with a victory at the last event of the year, the WA Senior Amateur securing an almost 200-point victory over fellow Victorian Greg Rhodes and Queenslander Ian Frost.

In other divisions just announced Queenslanders Justice Bosio and Billy Dowling took out the men’s and women’s open-age titles.

Bosio claimed her second consecutive title with a thrilling five-point victory over South Australian Caitlin Pierce.

Victories at the South Australian Amateur (strokeplay and matchplay) and the Keperra Bowl secured the victory for Bosio in a year highlighted by those victories and her tied-second at the Australian Amateur.

Pierce had a fantastic year in her own right which included wins at the Queensland Amateur, Bowra & O’Dea Women’s Classic and a fourth-place (and leading Australian) at the Master of the Amateurs in Melbourne.

Dowling had an amazing finish to the season, winning both the strokeplay and matchplay at the Queensland Amateur as well as victory at the Keperra Bowl to go alongside top-two finishes at the Avondale, Mandurah and Pacific Harbour Amateur events.

Western Australian Joseph Owen finished in second position, 136 points behind.

In the Junior section, Western Australian Josiah Edwards and New South Wales’s Ann Jang have taken out their respective titles.

Edwards year included a victory at the Tasmanian Junior Amateur and top-three finishes at the Cobra Puma Junior Championship, Drummond Golf Junior Amateur Championships of WA, Tasmanian Junior Masters and South Australian Junior Masters.

Victorian Rupert Toomey and Queensland’s Campbell Kerr rounded out the top three.

Australian Junior Amateur champion Ann Jang completed a remarkable year by topping the order of merit.

Jang won the Vic Junior Open and Vic Junior Amateur, but it was her dominant victory at the Australian Junior Amateur that highlighted the year.

Queensland duo Yuuki Takada and Elly Peterson finished closely behind in second and third respectively.

The new order of merit seasons will kick off with the Tasmanian Amateur (Open Age), ACT Senior Amateur (Senior) and Bonville Champions Trophy (Junior).

The men’s and women’s Order of Merit winners will receive the Ross Herbert Trophies. Ross was a PGA Member for 20 years and the inaugural head coach of the Australian Institute of Sport golf program. Sadly, Ross passed away in 2001 at the age of 42, however remains very much a part of his family’s day-to-day lives.

Click for full OOM results