Kiama/Jamberoo Seaside and Valley Veterans Tournament to round out a great year of Week of Golf events

You get the best of both worlds at the popular Seaside and Valley Veterans Week of Golf Tournament staged jointly at the coastal Kiama Golf Course and just 10 minutes or so inland the very picturesque Jamberoo Golf Club boasting its historic farming valley setting.

The tournament is the last of some 60 Week of Golf events organised by the NSW Veteran Golfers Association which in 2023 celebrated an almost ‘normal’ year after a few years derailed by international pandemics and persistent flooding.

The Seaside and Valley event is a popular way for many to round out the travelling veteran year with its laidback but fun and competitive week of golf and social occasions.

The event will be held from November 26th to December 1 across both clubs. You can lay from 1 to 4 events with the major event being the 54 hole stableford for the NSWVGA Trophy.

Contact Details and Online Entry

Bob Smith | Tournament Director

02 4296 6953

bobsmith6@bigpond.com

Download flyer

Click for online entry

2023 NSW Veteran Golf Week of Golf Program and details