PGA Legends Tour Latest: Tooman takes Cowra

By Tony Webeck | PGA of Australia

A birdie from 10 feet on the final hole has clinched Simon Tooman a drought-breaking victory at the 36-hole Cowra Lamb Legends Pro-Am at Cowra Golf Club.

Playing in the final group with NSW Senior Open champion Adam Henwood, Tooman made it consecutive rounds of 4-under 67 for an 8-under total to finish one clear of Andre Stolz (66), Steven Conran (66), Grahame Stinson (66) and brand new PGA Legends Tour member, David Bransdon (67).

Tied for sixth a week ago at Thurgoona Country Club Resort, Tooman was thrilled to close out his first win in more than three years.

“It’s been three-and-a-half years since I’ve had a win. Last time it was at Cape Schanck and that was a long time ago, so I’m rapt.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Two shots back of Henwood at the start of the final round, Tooman had not bridged the deficit at all through the first five holes.

As Henwood made his move with three straight birdies from the sixth hole, Tooman not only kept pace but moved to within one courtesy of two birdies and an eagle at the par-5 eighth.

A birdie at 11 got Tooman to 8-under for the tournament only to drop back to 7-under with a bogey at the par-3 16th.

Courtesy of a gentle reminder from Henwood on the tee, Tooman arrived at the 18th knowing that a birdie would be enough to win, holing a tricky downhill putt from 10 feet to seal the deal.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I’d played the course three times so I had an idea (on the final putt).

“Adam said to me going up the 18th, ‘You’ve got to birdie this to win’, because we weren’t looking at the scoreboards.

“I am looking forward to the Senior PGA Championship next week and I like that golf course.

“Hopefully I’ll play well.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Simon Tooman 67-67—134

T2 Andre Stolz 69-66—135

T2 Steve Conran 69-66—135

T2 Grahame Stinson 69-66—135

T2 David Bransdon 68-67—135

6 Adam Henwood 65-72—137

NEXT UP

The next stop on the PGA Legends Tour is the Moss Vale Legends Pro-Am on Monday 6/11/23 at Moss Vale Golf Club followed by the $150,000 Nova Employment Australian PGA Senior Championship at Richmond Golf Club 10-12/11/23 .

