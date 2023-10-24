Club of the Year Finalists Announced

Several of the state’s best golf clubs have been revealed as contenders in the Club of the Year divisions at the New South Wales Golf Industry Awards.

In the category of Country Club of the Year, Club Catalina Country Club, Rich River Golf Club, Charlestown Golf Club, Nelson Bay Golf Club, and Harrington Waters Golf Club have all received recognition.

Meanwhile, in the Metro Club of the Year category, Long Reef Golf Club, Roseville Golf Club, and Cromer Golf Club are vying for the award.



Club Catalina Country Club

Nestled on the stunning far south coast just 1.5km from Batemans Bay is Club Catalina Country Club, a 27-hole championship golf course. The course features The Old Course, The Composite Course, and The West Course, offering a variety of playing experiences in any combination you choose.

Catalina holds the distinction of being the inaugural venue in New South Wales and the ACT to support the TeeMates/Youth on Course initiative, enabling children to enjoy golf for only $5. Over the past year, both their cadet program and junior elite squad have witnessed a surge in participation.

The club wholeheartedly contributes to the world of golf, generously hosting a range of events, including the prestigious NSWPSSA Championship.



Rich River Golf Club

Situated near the scenic Murray River in Moama, Rich River Golf Club boasts a magnificent 36-hole golfing oasis. Here, you’ll discover two exceptional championship courses, the West Course and the East Course, each offering a unique and unforgettable golfing experience.

Rich River was the first golf club in the state to commit to the R&A’s Women in Golf Charter. This charter, designed to foster a more inclusive culture for women and girls, exemplifies the club’s dedication to advancing gender equality in the sport.

In the past year, the club has seen a substantial increase in its junior golf membership, with 24 kids becoming members following a successful school holiday program. Furthermore, Rich River Golf Club served as the host for this year’s highly acclaimed NSW Open in March, a testament to its commitment to promoting and supporting top-level golf events.



Charlestown Golf Club

Located within the picturesque Lake Macquarie, Charlestown Golf Club presents a challenging par 72 championship course. This splendid course is embraced by the beauty of natural bushland, offering golfers an unforgettable and serene experience in a breathtaking setting.

A two-million-dollar high-tech driving range was recently opened and has seen an influx of people of all skill levels playing the sport in the area, especially younger people, and girls.

To accommodate varying lifestyles, the club has introduced an array of membership categories, which has effectively retained its older members while attracting new ones.

Notably, Charlestown also thrives on an active volunteer culture, with members enthusiastically contributing to various projects, including ladies’ gardening and the ‘dad’s army’ initiative.



Nelson Bay Golf Club

Nelson Bay Golf Club is an impressive 27-hole course situated near the stunning waterways of Port Stephens, 40 minutes north of Newcastle. It’s set on 175 acres of challenging tree-lined fairways, home to kangaroos, wallabies, and koalas.

The club has successfully completed a new irrigation system across 27 holes with Nano Bubble Technology, which has resulted in the course now being in superior condition.

Nelson Bay is committed to promoting environmental sustainability through various initiatives, such as transitioning to electric and hybrid machinery, harnessing solar power for their clubhouse and maintenance facilities, and planting over 150 eucalyptus trees on behalf of the Port Stephens Koala Hospital.

Furthermore, the club is dedicated to inclusivity, offering programs for both junior golf enthusiasts and women golfers, ensuring that they cater to a wide range of demographics.



Harrington Waters Golf Club

Harrington Waters Golf Club has been rated as one of the greatest 9-hole courses in Australia and is nestled by the Manning River. It’s a challenging and beautifully laid out golf course, known for its impressive fairways, conditioning, fast greens and picturesque wetlands and waterways.

The club’s junior program is offered at no cost and is experiencing notable growth, with a higher number of girls participating, largely attributed to its association with the Australian Girls Foundation scholarship program.

Notably, the club maintains its annual tradition of hosting the Australian Over 80 Championships, attracting participants from as far north as Harvey Bay, as far south as Traralgon, and even from Toowoomba in the west.

The club highly values its dedicated volunteers, as it operates without paid positions for roles such as president, treasurer, secretary, or captain. These volunteers play a vital role in fostering community involvement by providing support to local clubs and facilities.



Long Reef Golf Club

Long Reef Golf Club is an 18-hole golf course located just 20km from the Sydney CBD on the beautiful Northern Beaches. With a beachfront position, players have unsurpassed views of ocean activities and migrating sea life.

The club’s membership has experienced remarkable growth, leading to a two-year waitlist for Golf Membership and an impressive count of over 3,000 social members. Nevertheless, the club’s commitment to inclusivity is evident in the introduction of more than 100 new members through the creation of a provisional membership, ensuring accessibility for all.

Dedicated to enhancing the golf course, the club created a bunker master plan, an investment totalling $600,000. This project commenced in April 2023 and is projected to be completed before the year’s end, all while staying within budget.

Beyond golf, the club thrives as a vibrant social hub, hosting 110 weddings this year, along with more than 120 other events, including birthdays, memorial services, conferences, and various celebratory occasions.



Roseville Golf Club

Roseville Golf Club is a challenging 18-hole golf course situated on the North Shore of Sydney. It’s widely regarded as one of the friendliest and most attractive private golf clubs in the city and is set on top of an ancient sandstone escarpment.

Roseville has an unwavering commitment to inclusivity and is dedicated to nurturing an all-encompassing environment. 41% of members are women, and they all enjoy equal rights and privileges within the club.

Their devotion to inclusivity was further recognized earlier this year when Roseville Golf Club proudly became the second signatory in New South Wales of the R&A Women in Golf Charter.

Moreover, they have placed a significant emphasis on their Pennant golf program, boasting an impressive 13 teams this year, comprising 5 men’s, 6 women’s, and 2 Junior teams.



Cromer Golf Club

Cromer Golf Club is an 18-hole private championship course located on Sydney’s Northern Beaches. The course has a classic bushland setting with strategically placed bunkers, creeks and ponds all contribute to making Cromer a wonderful golfing experience.

The club’s membership has experienced significant growth following the introduction of a state-of-the-art short game area in April.

Additionally, a program called Cromer Cygnets has been established, catering to aspiring female golfers seeking a relaxed and amiable introduction to the sport. Under the guidance of certified PGA Professionals, these golfers hone their skills in small groups and progress through three levels, each thoughtfully designed to familiarize them with various aspects of on-course play.

The club further demonstrates its commitment to nurturing golfing talent by hosting the Australian Faldo Junior Series in December and maintaining a Junior Academy.

The New South Wales Golf Industry Awards will take place on November 6th at the Crown Barangaroo.

STORY: Kass Rogan|GOLF NSW