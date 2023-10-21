Gole and Lavender claim Australian Senior Amateur titles

Nadene Gole and James Lavender are the Australian Senior Amateur champions for 2023.

After three days of competition in Western Australia, Lavender and Gole both prevailed by slim margins at Lake Karrinyup Country Club.

The result marked a successful defence for Lavender, who also claimed the 2022 title. The Victorian from Northern Golf Club finished at eight-over, two ahead of Coomealla’s Gregory Rhodes.

“It got a bit nerve-wracking at the end of the round,” he said.

“I didn’t really know where I stood… probably just as well I didn’t know actually!

“You had to be a bit more strategic, and I felt today instead of just getting driver, I started hitting 3-woods… I think it paid dividends.”

For Gole, this title caps off an unbelievable year of amateur golf, after reaching world number one on the senior amateur rankings in March.

Gole, from Victoria Golf Club, not only claimed multiple state titles, but also had a top-ten finish at the US Senior Women’s Amateur, and was runner-up at the R&A Senior Women’s Amateur.

With The National’s Sue Wooster vying for four titles in a row this week, Gole had a fight ahead of her to claim her first Australian Senior Amateur. She eventually finished at nine-over, three ahead of Wooster.

“It’s a very strategic golf course, and it’s very difficult to be aggressive and attacking so my scores are probably not reflective of how well I played,” she said.

“I’m very excited. It’s something that could have possibly happened last year but didn’t, but I’m very grateful, I’ve had an unbelievable year.”

STORY: Patrick Taylor | GOLF AUSTRALIA