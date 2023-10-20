Give yourself a real golfing gift with 25% off the FourStar Golf Cruiser & IM4 Single Seat Golf Buggy

Golfers looking to enhance their enjoyment, freedom and mobility on course can do themselves a big favour in the lead up to Christmas with the highly rated FourStar Golf Cruiser and IM4 Single Seat Golf Buggy models currently on special.

Top Australian distributor Electric Vehicles Oceania (EVO), has both models of the popular single seater golf buggies at a very enticing 25 percent off recommended retail for October and November.

The three-wheel FourStar and four-wheel IM$ Single Seat are regarded as top of class and offer many benefits for those looking for more fun, ease and independence in their golf.

Maybe walking golf courses and pushing your clubs on carts isn’t as easy as it used to be. Maybe an injury has limited your mobility. Or maybe you’re just sick of shared carts and zig-zagging all over golf courses looking for someone else’s ball.

Both models have many advantages for the average golfer, including being easily transportable to and from course in average-sized station wagons, SUVs or small trailers.

The good people at EVO will be happy to answer any questions you may have. EVO is based at Northmead in northwest Sydney and handles sales and support nationally, and even ships internationally.

Model details:

FourStar Golf Cruiser

The FourStar Golf Cruiser has been designed & built with golf in mind. Small, nimble, light and powerful, it allows golfers to cruise around the fairways and greens with ease and comfort, giving individual golfers the opportunity to remain mobile and increase their speed of play.

FourStar Golf Cruiser Specs, Features and Benefits: Speeds up play by enabling faster hole play and less time on the course.

Forward and reverse with 2 speed shift, for walking and fairway speeds.

Maximum speed: 15km/h

Single players on one cruiser, playing their own ball.

Reduced multiple-player zig-zag.

Keeps golfers playing golf for many more years when health issues arise.

Extremely low maintenance and operation costs & recharging.

Zero pollution & quiet operation.

Wide wheels/tires. No golf course or lawn damage.

Front and Rear wheel: 13inches tubeless tire.

Front & rear shock absorbers with new Fish-tail seats for extra ride comfort.

New helical cut gears for smooth and quiet operation.

Delivery Australia-Wide, with a full range of spare parts and optional extras.

Distributor/Dealer network for all parts, servicing and maintenance needs.

Powerful electric motor: 1000w, 36V, low noise.

Climbing angle: 25 degrees.

Re-charging time: 6 – 8 hours.

Driving time: 5-6 hours after a full charge, or 36 holes of golf.

Foldable for car storage and transport.[133 cm L x 86 cm W x 56 cm H when folded]

106 kg Golf Cruiser weight.

Maximum load of rider & golf equipment, 150 kg.

Transmission via steel sprocket and chain drive.

Rear hydraulic disc brake and locking handbrake.

Latest Lithium Battery Pack (36V, 40AH), with built in Battery Management System, plus latest Smart Charger.

A variety of colours: Black, Blue, White, Red, Green, Orange, Silver.

IM4 Single Seat Golf Buggy

The IM4 Single Seat Golf Buggy is our four-wheeled alternative to the FourStar Golf Cruiser. It is the Rolls Royce of single-seat Golf Carts, with a backrest, stylish design and powerful motor, and like the FourStar, it is easily transported to and from the golf course inside your wagon or SUV.

Electric Vehicles Oceania has the newest version of the IM4 in stock, offering around $500 of new accessories and improvements, none of which are available elsewhere in Australia.

IM4 SPECIFICATIONS