Senior Open Golf Set to Swing into Albury

Albury is set to witness a star-studded gathering of golf’s finest when the 2023 NSW Senior Open gets underway at Thurgoona Country Club Resort next week.



With last year’s Champion, Richard Green not returning to defend due to commitments on the US Legends Tour, we will see a new champion crowned this year.



It will be an incredible event with several Australasian tour champions in the field. Former Australian Open Champions Peter Senior, Peter Lonard, Peter Fowler, and Stephen Allen will tee it up alongside PGA Tour winner Andre Stolz and US Champions Tour member David Mackenzie.

This year’s NSW Senior Amateur Champion Andrew Tharle, last year’s Senior Open low amateur Mark Hale and inaugural NSW Senior Open winner Grant Kenny will also be some of the faces ready to grace the fairways with their skill and charisma.



This year’s tournament is all about offering fans an unparalleled experience. Spectators will have the unique opportunity to stroll alongside their beloved players, getting up close and personal with golf played at its absolute best.



Golf NSW CEO Stuart Fraser said walking alongside the game’s best players was an opportunity not to be missed for golf fans.



“This event promises an unmatched opportunity for local sports enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the action; you’re able to step right onto the green’s edge with your golf heroes and witness the sport at its pinnacle. ”



“Golf transcends age, and the NSW Senior Open showcases it beautifully. Here, golfers of all generations can connect with the legends of the sport.”



And for the first time ever, fans will be able to catch all the final round action as it happens as Golf NSW, in partnership with The Sports Entertainment Network (SEN), will be broadcasting the final round of this year’s tournament live.



Now in its fifth edition at Thurgoona, the tournament is a welcome boost to the local visitor economy, with players, caddies and officials from across Australia and overseas in town for several nights for the event.



Albury City Mayor Kylie King said she was excited to see the NSW Senior Open return after a successful event last year.



“We are proud to once again welcome this fantastic event to our beautiful course in Thurgoona, bringing a host of visitors to experience everything our region has to offer and giving our golfing enthusiasts a chance to get up close to some legends of the game,” Mayor King said.



The $120,000 NSW Senior Open will be played over 54 holes at Thurgoona Country Club Resort, Albury, from October 27th to 29th. Entry is free.

nswsenioropen.com.au

STORY: Kass Rogan | GOLF NSW