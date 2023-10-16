Emotional Eccles ends eight-year wait at WA PGA

Ben Eccles didn’t dare look at the leaderboard once as he endured “the most uncomfortable” round of his life to win the CKB WA PGA Championship at Kalgoorlie Golf Course.

A six-shot leader through 54-holes, Eccles’ 23-under total and five-stroke victory masks the turmoil of a restless night’s sleep, two chats with coach Grant Field between rounds and a host of challengers who bridged the gap to just three before the final group made the turn.

If he’d cared to look, Eccles would have known that Haydn Barron (65), Lachlan Barker (70), Kit Bittle (70), James Gibellini (67) and James Marchesani (69) fancied their chances of reeling in the runaway leader at various times in the final round.

Par putts at seven and eight would prove crucial in Eccles holding his nerve, but it was a holed bunker shot on nine that he called the “best shot I’ve ever hit” and a duffed approach that went to a foot to set up birdie on 10 that would ultimately keep the pack at bay.

Barron loomed as the greatest threat had Eccles lost his nerve, but birdies at 16 and 17 ensured the 28-year-old would play the final hole five strokes clear.

Not that he knew that.

“I had no idea,” Eccles said of the leaderboard that changed furiously below his name.

“I knew I had to keep pushing. There are so many good players in there… I haven’t even looked at the leaderboard. Who came second? When you’ve got someone like that (Barron) in contention, you know he’s going to shoot a good score.

“You know he’s made for that moment so I said to myself on the 10th tee, ‘Stick to what you’ve been doing, keep applying yourself the way you want, keep trying to play the game the way that you want to play it.’”

Although it is Eccles’ second win on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, it is his first as a professional.

He won the 2015 NSW Open as a 20-year-old amateur and seemingly had the golf world at his feet.

As he contemplated what that 20-year-old expected life to be like, the enormity of what he had achieved and how far he has had to go to achieve it came flooding to the surface.

“At that age I thought everything was to come,” said Eccles.

“I thought things would be pretty easy, to be honest. And it’s been absolutely far from that.

“It’s been a tough road.

“It’s such an uncomfortable feeling, being in contention and leading, constantly backing yourself.

“It’s really, really hard to do, particularly not having been there for a while.

“I’m pretty lost for words.”

It’s been a whirlwind week, too, for Lachlan Wood, winner of the WA PGA All Abilities Championship.

Victorious in the WA All Abilities Open at Joondalup last Sunday, Wood flew back to Brisbane to play the 72-hole Queensland PGA Associate Championship where he finished fourth.

He then made the mad dash back to Perth and flew out to Kalgoorlie the day before the first round.

He led Cameron Pollard by one heading into the final round but had to fight back late to earn a seven-shot win.



Photo: Jarrod Lucas/PGA of Australia

