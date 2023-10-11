You gotta turn – but the right way!

What you really need in the golf swing is less brain interference… and more hula hoop help. Plenty of commenters on this golf swing video reckon it’s one of the simplest and best visual lessons they have ever seen about a proper turn.

The video is from Martina Eberl, a former Ladies European Tour multiple winner, LPGA player, and one of Germany’s most successful golfers.

Martina says most golfers can practice turning their shoulders just fine when they are standing upright, but things start going wrong when they bend into their usual address position.

“Take a look, I’m sure a penny or two will drop!” Martina says.