Countdown to the 10th Annual Yarrawonga Charity Golf classic

The annual Yarrawonga Charity Golf multi day event organised by the amazing Patricia Randall has been a must-attend week for many over the years and now leading up to the 10th edition celebration in 2024 there will be even more fun to be had by golfers and non-golfers alike.

Pat, who has been heavily involved in helping organise some very successful veteran golf events on Melbourne’s Mornington Peninsula of late, has even given the classic a name change to reflect tournament improvements she has made for participants, partners and non-golfers.

We’ll do the right thing and let Pat tell you about the !0th Anniversary Special event in her own words:

Little did I envisage when I first had the idea nine years ago to create this event, and make it a reality, that we are now about to celebrate the 10’h Anniversary of this great Classic. I have been associated with Peninsula Home Hospice for 20+ years & over this period I have witnessed the great work the staff, carers and volunteers have contributed to the community and to those families they have been able to assist in times of real need.

This event has grown from the first Classic, where we had 23 participants and raised $10,000, to what it is today, when in 2022 it was necessary to create a waiting list. The event has now raised over $190,000. I hasten to add, thot amount has only been possible through the tremendous support I have received from all my friends who have, over these years, been extremely supportive. To all the sponsors, golfers, non-golfers, Peter Savy CEO, Bernadette Skinner, Rory Burling and the Directors of the Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Resort, may I say a very sincere thank you for all your loyal and continued support.

For those of you new to this event – wondering where you are going for this Anniversary Celebration? Up to the beautiful Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Resort, which is nestled alongside the picturesque Murray River. The Resort is the largest public access golf resort in the country, featuring 45 holes of golf. Two 18 hole courses and a short 9 hole Executive course. State of the art practice facilities, onsite accommodation overlooking the golf course or native bushland. Can I suggest you make a booking immediately, if you haven’t already, in order to secure your onsite accommodation for 2024.

Included in your onsite package are the following facilities. Guests can work out at the Focus Well-being & Fitness Centre, enjoy a game of tennis, take a dip in the solar-heated pool, have a roll-up of lawn bowls and croquet and then relax in the ó0 seat Gold Class movie theatre showing the latest releases at a cost of S15.

At this year’s event, the golf will look a little different – we listened to your feedback. There will be the inaugural running of the PHH Two Day Classic, an Individual Stableford tournament on Monday & Tuesday. You need to play both days to be eligible to win the PHH Two Day Classic. If you can only make it for one of the two days, there will also be separate competitions on both days.

For the business people who love their golf, there is a mini package for you. Drive up after work on Tuesday, golf Wednesday and the Presentation Dinner, then hop and back to work. Sound appealing?

For the non-golfer – all of the above facilities are available to you plus: Monday, I have organise a Wellness Class at the Focus Well-being & Fitness Centre. Tuesday a visit to the truly magnificent Rich Glen Provedore, featuring their locally grown olives and excellent range of products, including their large range of beauty products, two doors down. We then enjoy lunch on the deck at the Lakeside Café. Wednesday is a free day, in order to prepare for the Presentation Dinner.

Other experiences include Sunday Welcome Dinner, Monday evening Wine Tasting by Buller Wines, Tuesday evening presentation for the winners of the PHH Two Day Classic, movie or a free evening, Wednesday evening Silver Service Dinner golf presentation, guest speaker, entertainment plus a charity auction.

Attached are the relevant entry forms. Should you require any further information, please do not hesitate to call me on 0417 314 ó22 or email patrandallgolf@gmail.com.

AII Accommodation Booking forms whether onsite or offsite are to be forwarded to Bernadette Skinner on Bernadette.skinner@yarragolf.com.au. If you wish to speak to Bernadette directly call 03 5745 9334.

PHH 2024 – Editable Entry Form

PHH 2024 – Accomodation Form